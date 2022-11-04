Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'
The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
NBC Sports
Rodón officially opts out, leaving Giants with hole in rotation
SAN FRANCISCO -- There was nothing particularly interesting about the flyball that Justin Turner hit against the Giants in the fifth inning on July 21. It left the bat at just 75 mph, the result of an off-balance swing taken against a good curveball, and Luis González easily tracked it down to end the inning.
NBC Sports
Everything you need to know about Giants' important offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- About 10 hours after the final out of the 2022 MLB season was recorded in Houston, Major League Baseball released a list of 131 players who officially had become free agents. On Monday morning, that list got quite a bit more intriguing. Nine additional players opted out...
