Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
People

Sale Alert! Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Furniture Deals That Go Up to 70% Off — Here's What to Shop

Save on couches, corner tables, bed frames, and more If you're looking for home refreshes that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer just dropped a huge furniture sale with hundreds of impressive deals. For a limited time, you can score up to 70 percent off (yes, you read that right) everything from couches and bed frames to office chairs and vanity stools. Whether you're in the market for storage pieces in your living room or comfortable seating for your bedroom, there are deals...
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

