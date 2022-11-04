Read full article on original website
IGN
SubROV: Underwater Discoveries - Official Steam Early Access Trailer
SubROV: Underwater Discoveries is a deep-sea exploration simulation game. Chart unknown regions, sample hydrothermal vents, find shipwrecks, study aquatic species ranging from fish to coral, and more. SubROV: Underwater Discoveries coming soon to PC via Steam Early Access.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet - Gimmighoul Official Trailer
This latest Pokemon trailer introduces Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon. Gimmighoul hides all over the Paldea region, waiting for somebody to come across them.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Release Date Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes, and vicious foes. Chained Echoes releases on December 8, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Chained Echoes is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles and the Cloud on day one.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers - 9 Minutes of Max Speed Gameplay
How fast is Sonic in Sonic Frontiers? We put that question to the test. Here is Sonic running at level 99 speed through four of the five islands in Sonic Froniters.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: 5 Minutes of High-Speed S-Rank Cyber Space Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers features a fairly large open-world for players to explore. But littered around that open-world are an array of portals that will teleport you to the more traditional, high-speed Sonic levels we all know and love. So if you're looking to see the Blue Blur blast through some insanely inventive courses, then look no further!
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: The First 17 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
God of War Ragnarok is here! Check out the gripping opening moment of the brand new adventure. Captured in Favor Resolution mode on PS5. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök, the brutal and epic sequel in the action franchise.
IGN
Death Stranding Crosses 10 Million Players as It Celebrates Its Third Anniversary
Over 10 million gamers have experienced Kojima Productions’ genre-defying title Death Stranding, according to a statement from the company on the third anniversary of the game’s release. Upon its release on PS4 in November 2019, Death Stranding garnered a mixed reception from both critics and gamers alike, many...
IGN
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack - Official Trailer
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack includes 10 of the Canadian artist’s top hits, while also letting you dive into the sonic world of The Weeknd with a brand-new custom environment and visuals inspired by his distinctive style. The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack launches on Meta Quest and Rift headsets, as well as PlayStation VR and SteamVR today.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More
Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
IGN
Adventurer's Trials Day 4 - Sequential Trial 4
Genshin Impact's Adventurer's Trials day 4 brings with it the last Sequential Trial, a new approach to Slime Soccer, and some baseball with Beidou. Like the previous days' events, you can team up with a friend to tackle these challenges together or complete the whole thing alone. Looking for the...
IGN
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Post-Beta Preview
We took an updated look at Team Ninja's upcoming soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, to see what changes have been made since its recent beta. We came away (mostly) impressed at what we played.
IGN
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Discounts to Run Rings Around Sonic Frontiers RRP and Last Minute GoW Preorders!
In news that may throw some of you for a loop de loop, Sonic Frontiers is actually quite decent. I've therefore found the best discounts on an adventure steeped in fun, impressive fur and fishing with a very big cat. His name: Big. Because sure, why not?. Now is also...
IGN
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
IGN
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
IGN
Why Dragonflight is a Great Time to Return to World of Warcraft
Packed with fresh additions and long-awaited updates, the Dragonflight expansion provides the perfect opportunity to dive back into the vast and uniquely rich World of Warcraft universe. From HUD changes and talent tree revamps, to quality of life upgrades, revamped professions and much requested hair colour combos, discover more of what’s new and improved. Sponsored by Blizzard.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Official Accessibility Explored Behind The Scenes
Go behind the scenes of God of War Ragnarök with the team at Santa Monica Studio as they discuss their development philosophy and collaboration with the accessibility community while making the greatly anticipated sequel. Lead UX designer Mila Pavlin, rendering programmer Xuanyi Zhou, and senior gameplay team producer Kate Marlin show us some of the game's accessibility features, including high contrast mode, customizable subtitles, and more.
IGN
Save 50% on Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC
Multiplayer games absolutely rip. The fun you can have teaming up with friends and fighting off wave after wave of enemies in Horde mode, scoring headshots in Halo, or even just running around on your dope pirate ship... there's nothing like it. Whether that's your jam, or you just want...
