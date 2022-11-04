ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

SubROV: Underwater Discoveries - Official Steam Early Access Trailer

SubROV: Underwater Discoveries is a deep-sea exploration simulation game. Chart unknown regions, sample hydrothermal vents, find shipwrecks, study aquatic species ranging from fish to coral, and more. SubROV: Underwater Discoveries coming soon to PC via Steam Early Access.
Chained Echoes - Official Release Date Trailer

Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes, and vicious foes. Chained Echoes releases on December 8, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Chained Echoes is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles and the Cloud on day one.
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch

Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
Sonic Frontiers: 5 Minutes of High-Speed S-Rank Cyber Space Gameplay

Sonic Frontiers features a fairly large open-world for players to explore. But littered around that open-world are an array of portals that will teleport you to the more traditional, high-speed Sonic levels we all know and love. So if you're looking to see the Blue Blur blast through some insanely inventive courses, then look no further!
God of War Ragnarok: The First 17 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)

God of War Ragnarok is here! Check out the gripping opening moment of the brand new adventure. Captured in Favor Resolution mode on PS5. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök, the brutal and epic sequel in the action franchise.
Death Stranding Crosses 10 Million Players as It Celebrates Its Third Anniversary

Over 10 million gamers have experienced Kojima Productions’ genre-defying title Death Stranding, according to a statement from the company on the third anniversary of the game’s release. Upon its release on PS4 in November 2019, Death Stranding garnered a mixed reception from both critics and gamers alike, many...
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack - Official Trailer

The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack includes 10 of the Canadian artist’s top hits, while also letting you dive into the sonic world of The Weeknd with a brand-new custom environment and visuals inspired by his distinctive style. The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack launches on Meta Quest and Rift headsets, as well as PlayStation VR and SteamVR today.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon

The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More

Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
Adventurer's Trials Day 4 - Sequential Trial 4

Genshin Impact's Adventurer's Trials day 4 brings with it the last Sequential Trial, a new approach to Slime Soccer, and some baseball with Beidou. Like the previous days' events, you can team up with a friend to tackle these challenges together or complete the whole thing alone. Looking for the...
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Post-Beta Preview

We took an updated look at Team Ninja's upcoming soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, to see what changes have been made since its recent beta. We came away (mostly) impressed at what we played.
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day

For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
Why Dragonflight is a Great Time to Return to World of Warcraft

Packed with fresh additions and long-awaited updates, the Dragonflight expansion provides the perfect opportunity to dive back into the vast and uniquely rich World of Warcraft universe. From HUD changes and talent tree revamps, to quality of life upgrades, revamped professions and much requested hair colour combos, discover more of what’s new and improved. Sponsored by Blizzard.
God of War Ragnarok - Official Accessibility Explored Behind The Scenes

Go behind the scenes of God of War Ragnarök with the team at Santa Monica Studio as they discuss their development philosophy and collaboration with the accessibility community while making the greatly anticipated sequel. Lead UX designer Mila Pavlin, rendering programmer Xuanyi Zhou, and senior gameplay team producer Kate Marlin show us some of the game's accessibility features, including high contrast mode, customizable subtitles, and more.

