Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
CBS Sports
MLB trade candidates: Rafael Devers, Shane Bieber among 20 players who could move; Shohei Ohtani to stay put?
The 2022-23 offseason has begun and there has already been one major free-agent signing: Edwin Díaz returned to the Mets on a reliever record five-year, $102 million contract. It's very rare for a top free agent to re-sign during the five-day exclusive negotiating period. Usually once a player makes it this far, they see what free agency has to offer. Kudos to the Mets for acting swiftly and keeping their closer.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A last season, where he slashed .327/.414/.469, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now, he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before being relied on in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Option for '23 picked up
The Phillies exercised Nola's $16 million team option for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Nola has held up to his end of the bargain and then some since signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies in March 2019, with the 16.1 WAR he's accumulated over that four-season stretch placing him sixth among all MLB pitchers. The 29-year-old right-hander will once again be back with the Phillies at a team-friendly rate in 2023 before he hits free agency for the first time next winter. The Phillies could look to negotiate with Nola on a long-term deal in the months to come to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market next offseason.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets have eye on Trea Turner; Yankees will extend qualifying offer to Anthony Rizzo
Major League Baseball's offseason is here, and with it comes a delightful daily heaping of rumors, news, and notes. Below, you can find all of the most notable to surface on Tuesday. Mets discussing Turner. The Mets are in for a busy winter, and that could include a run at...
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Braves trade for Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard in first move of MLB offseason
The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies agreed to the first trade of Major League Baseball's offseason on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the completion of the World Series. The Braves announced on Twitter that they had obtained outfielder Sam Hilliard in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard, 28...
CBS Sports
Japanese batting champion Masataka Yoshida likely to join MLB free agent class, per report
Masataka Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, could be "posted" by the Orix Buffaloes for Major League Baseball teams' consideration in the coming weeks, according to MLB.com. Yoshida would then have 30 days to work out an agreement with a team, with the Buffaloes receiving a compensatory fee based on his contract's total value. Should he fail to reach an agreement with a MLB team, he would return to Japan for the 2023 season.
Comments / 0