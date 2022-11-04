Read full article on original website
MLB trade candidates: Rafael Devers, Shane Bieber among 20 players who could move; Shohei Ohtani to stay put?
The 2022-23 offseason has begun and there has already been one major free-agent signing: Edwin Díaz returned to the Mets on a reliever record five-year, $102 million contract. It's very rare for a top free agent to re-sign during the five-day exclusive negotiating period. Usually once a player makes it this far, they see what free agency has to offer. Kudos to the Mets for acting swiftly and keeping their closer.
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A last season, where he slashed .327/.414/.469, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now, he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before being relied on in Los Angeles.
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Option for '23 picked up
The Phillies exercised Nola's $16 million team option for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Nola has held up to his end of the bargain and then some since signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies in March 2019, with the 16.1 WAR he's accumulated over that four-season stretch placing him sixth among all MLB pitchers. The 29-year-old right-hander will once again be back with the Phillies at a team-friendly rate in 2023 before he hits free agency for the first time next winter. The Phillies could look to negotiate with Nola on a long-term deal in the months to come to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market next offseason.
Braves trade for Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard in first move of MLB offseason
The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies agreed to the first trade of Major League Baseball's offseason on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the completion of the World Series. The Braves announced on Twitter that they had obtained outfielder Sam Hilliard in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard, 28...
MLB rumors: Mets have eye on Trea Turner; Yankees will extend qualifying offer to Anthony Rizzo
Major League Baseball's offseason is here, and with it comes a delightful daily heaping of rumors, news, and notes. Below, you can find all of the most notable to surface on Tuesday. Mets discussing Turner. The Mets are in for a busy winter, and that could include a run at...
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again
Jackson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jackson was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday with ankle and calf injuries. However, the 23-year-old was ultimately ruled inactive for an eighth straight week, and his next shot to suit up comes next Sunday versus the Browns.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches all five targets
Jones recorded five receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. Jones remained in his typical role behind Christian Kirk in priority for targets. However, he made the most of his opportunities, and the highlight of his day came on a 22-yard reception early in the second quarter to push the Jaguars into Raiders territory. Jones hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of his seven games.
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Sent back to practice squad
Jackson (hamstring) reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's Transaction Log. Jackson was elevated to Baltimore's active roster prior to Monday night's win over the Saints, and he caught one of two targets for 16 yards across 11 offensive snaps played in the contest. However, the 35-year-old suffered a minor soft-tissue injury during the game, leaving his Week 11 availability against the Panthers in question. Since the Ravens have a Week 10 bye, Jackson will seemingly spend the next week and a half recovering and getting familiar with the team's playbook. With fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a foot injury, the veteran will likely receive another promotion to Baltimore's 53-man roster sooner rather than later.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
Tajae Sharpe: Signs with 49ers' practice squad
Sharpe was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and will now join the team's practice unit. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for 230 yards while appearing in 15 games with the Falcons last season and has yet to appear in a contest in 2022. Sharpe will provide San Francisco with an additional depth option on offense and could even get elevated for Week 10 versus the Chargers if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is held out again.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
Chargers' Austin Johnson: Out for season
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9...
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
