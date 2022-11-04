ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Implausible And Simply Unbelievable’: Snoop Dogg Calls Out Sexual Assault Accuser’s 'Contradictory' Story In Court, Labels It A ‘Shakedown’

By Ryan Naumann
 4 days ago
Snoop Dogg and his team have fired back at the anonymous woman suing the legendary rapper over an alleged assault in 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Snoop (real name: Calvin Broadus) has demanded the woman’s second attempt to sue him be thrown out.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the accuser, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe, initially sued Snoop days before his Super Bowl Half-Time show performance.

In her lawsuit, Doe said in 2013 she attended Snoop’s concert in Orange County. She claimed to have met the rapper’s friend Bishop Don Juan who offered to drive her home.

Doe said she woke up to Don sexually assaulting her. The woman said he told her to get dressed so they could drive to a shoot and meet Snoop.

At the event, Doe claimed Snoop forced her to perform oral sex in a bathroom. She dismissed the lawsuit weeks after filing but then eventually refiled the case.

Doe’s attorney explained, “We have obtained new information which we believe adds significant credibility and corroboration to the alleged scheme of Defendants and the alleged acts they took against my client and others.”

Snoop has been adamant since the allegations surfaced that the woman is not telling the truth. His lawyer previously called out the timing stating, “Nearly nine years after the alleged incident—but just days before [Snoop Dogg] was scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Now, Snoop has asked the court to throw out the new case immediately. He calls out his accuser’s story saying, “[Doe’s] allegations are contradictory, implausible, and simply unbelievable.”

His lawyers point out Doe said that she both “rebuffed” defendants' alleged sexual advances, yet she also claimed to have been “sexually assaulted” but had “refused to be pimped out and exploited by defendants.”

Snoop’s team said point blank the alleged bathroom assault incident did not happen.

His lawyer wrote, “nothing remotely resembling [Doe’s] nine-year-old story about [Snoop] ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with [Doe] or assaulting or battering her.”

Snoop wants the entire lawsuit tossed immediately.

A spokesperson for Snoop tells RadarOnline.com, "The facts are simple. Plaintiff Jane Doe attempted to shakedown Calvin Broadus (aka Snoop Dogg) with a frivolous lawsuit Ms. Doe filed four days before Snoop performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. When Ms. Doe’s shakedown attempt failed, she voluntarily dismissed her allegations against Snoop, and the federal court dismissed her lawsuit in its entirety.”

“Ms. Doe and her lawyer then refiled this past July the same meritless claims she, her lawyer, and the court previously dismissed, while simultaneously running to certain media to publicize the refiled litigation. As before, Ms. Doe’s complaint is riddled with falsehoods and fails to allege anything meeting the definition of her flawed claims.,” they added.

They said the motion “filed today on behalf of Snoop Dogg states why Ms. Doe’s renewed claims are false and why they should be dismissed again. Snoop Dogg looks forward to proving the falsity of these allegations and obtaining, once again, their dismissal."

The case is ongoing.

Comments / 25

subway55
3d ago

Not a fan but when he wins hope he sue's her if for nothing else for pain and suffering or juz wasteing of his time and or Legal fees

Reply(1)
22
American-No Hyphen
3d ago

There should be some kind of statute of limitations or something for this type of mess. There is always somebody popping up from like 8 or 9 years ago making accusations. If was so critical, where have you been these past years? Oh, I get it, you finally need some extra money for some new stuff and a vacation?🤷🏽‍♀️Whatever...Go Snoop!👊🏾💥

Reply(3)
21
Ian Bowling
3d ago

I'm sorry snoop, my thoughts and prayers are with you, I'm sorry all these miserable insane, woke folks are harassing you. They are basically committing defamation

Reply(1)
12
