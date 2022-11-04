ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Jocelyn Benson beats Kristina Karamo in Michigan's Secretary of State race

Michigan voters reelected incumbent Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to serve a second term. As of 9:53 a.m. with an estimated 87% of the vote counted, Benson received 55% of votes cast while her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo garnered 42% of the vote, according to unofficial results compiled by the Associated Press, which called the race for Benson.
Michigan Advance

Updated: Benson, Nessel defeat GOP challengers, Dems keep all top statewide posts

Published at 12:40 a.m., 11/9/22, updated at 9:54 a.m. A day of higher-than-expected voter turnout led to a win for both Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn in her race against Republican challenger Kristina Karamo, andDemocratic Attorney General Dana Nessel over GOP challenger Matthew DePerno. The turnout was record-level overall for a midterm election, according to […] The post Updated: Benson, Nessel defeat GOP challengers, Dems keep all top statewide posts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
