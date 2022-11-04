Published at 12:40 a.m., 11/9/22, updated at 9:54 a.m. A day of higher-than-expected voter turnout led to a win for both Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn in her race against Republican challenger Kristina Karamo, andDemocratic Attorney General Dana Nessel over GOP challenger Matthew DePerno. The turnout was record-level overall for a midterm election, according to […] The post Updated: Benson, Nessel defeat GOP challengers, Dems keep all top statewide posts appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO