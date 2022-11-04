Michigan voters reelected incumbent Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to serve a second term. As of 9:53 a.m. with an estimated 87% of the vote counted, Benson received 55% of votes cast while her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo garnered 42% of the vote, according to unofficial results compiled by the Associated Press, which called the race for Benson.
Published at 12:40 a.m., 11/9/22, updated at 9:54 a.m. A day of higher-than-expected voter turnout led to a win for both Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn in her race against Republican challenger Kristina Karamo, andDemocratic Attorney General Dana Nessel over GOP challenger Matthew DePerno. The turnout was record-level overall for a midterm election, according to […]
