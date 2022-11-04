Read full article on original website
SDSU and USD Football Grab Wins on Saturday
The seasons have gone differently on the football field for both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University this season, but on Saturday, both had the same result. South Dakota State and University of South Dakota both had tough tests against Missouri Valley foes and both walked...
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
Augie and Sioux Falls Volleyball Gear Up for Postseason
We're down to the final few games of the regular season for our area college volleyball programs. Both Augustana and USF's Volleyball teams have winning records thus far this season, with the NSIC Tournament right around the corner. Awards for the season were announced earlier this week, with both programs...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce takes down defending champs in C1 quarters
PIERCE - Class C1 #2 Pierce set the tone defensively early, and built an insurmountable lead as they advanced to their fourth straight state semi-final. The Blue Jays held off defending C1 state champs Columbus Lakeview 33-23 at home on Friday. Pierce held off a furious rally late, with the Vikings scoring all 23 of their points in the final 5:15 of the game.
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
Where In Sioux Falls Can You Play A Pinball Machine?
It was video games before there were video games. But when you talk to Baby Boomers (and many Millenials) and mention Pinball Machines, there's a pretty good chance their eyes will light up. Those of us that have attained a certain age remember them well. You could play them all day and night (see, kind of like video games), or at least while you still had quarters. Remember that, three games for a quarter?
Sioux Falls Is on the List of America’s Fastest-Growing Cities
If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait 30 years or so. A new look at population trends in America has South Dakota's largest city expanding by more than 50 percent by the year 2060. To determine the 40 cities that will have the fastest population growth over...
Is This The Last Time We’ll See The McRib In South Dakota?
My wife and I went to McDonald's in Sioux Falls over the weekend and I was pleasantly surprised to see the McRib is back. That was good news because I hadn't had one since 2020. In recent years McDonald's has been bringing back the shaped rib patty sandwich nationwide around...
Sioux Falls Aldi Stores Doing Price Rewind on Thanksgiving Essentials
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this year the Aldi stores across the nation, including the three locations right here in Sioux Falls are doing something we all can be thankful for. Aldi is rolling back the prices on Thanksgiving essentials to what they cost in 2019. They are calling it their...
Fly Over The Sioux Falls I-29 Diverging Diamond Project
The reconstruction of one of South Dakota's busiest interchanges is moving along. A new video below from South Dakota Drone shows the progress of the coming diverging diamond interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29. There is a lot of prep work to be done before work on the actual...
Things You Didn’t Know About Sioux Falls ‘Statue of David’
1)-The 18-foot tall Statue of David stands in Fawick Park just west of the Big Sioux River on South 2nd Ave. between East 10th and 11th Streets. 2)-The "Statue of David" was given to the city of Sioux Falls by Thomas Fawick in 1971. Fawick is a Sioux Falls Native who made a fortune as an inventor who invented the “Fawick Flyer” that sits in the Old Courthouse museum.
Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them
Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
Win a Pair of Tickets to See Pentatonix in Sioux Falls
The a cappella sensation PENTATONIX is bringing the Christmas cheer to Sioux Falls! And Hot 104.7 has tickets for you!. PENTATONIX will be live at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom will open the show. Tickets for...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day
It wasn't that long ago that some major retailers offered pre-Black Friday sales starting on Thanksgiving (We're looking at you, Walmart) cutting into holiday family time and staffing a store with employees that would rather be at home with their families. Now, things are starting to shift back to the...
Santa Is Coming to Town. Here’s What the Empire Mall Has Planned
I know it's hard to start thinking about Jolly Old Saint Nick when the temp is still in the 60s and 70s, but the gang at the Sioux Falls Empire Mall is busy paving the way for his sleigh to make a touchdown in Sioux Falls soon. On Tuesday, the...
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
Blood Moon Will Grace the Night Sky on Election Day
A full moon lunar eclipse will grace the skies over the United States on November 8 which happens to be election day. But wait, there's more: it's also a blood moon. According to TimeandDate, the eclipse should be best viewed between 2 a.m. and 7a.m. with "max view" or optimal time around 4:59 a.m. in Sioux Falls.
