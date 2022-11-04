Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE — Nobody from North Carolina became a billionaire after ̶M̶o̶n̶d̶a̶y̶'̶s̶ Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, but one lucky person in Charlotte won a $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket on Monday. Carvent Webb bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket for...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown
Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
First steps to take after an accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The first few days after an accident can be a scary time. If you're unsure where to turn for help, reach out to Shane Smith Law they can help!. Attorney, Shane Smith...
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
Watch 2022 election results coverage in the Carolinas
From 7:30 p.m. to just before midnight on Tuesday, watch WCNC Charlotte go through real-time election results from Charlotte and around the Carolinas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. You can watch our nonstop, live coverage across screens and devices:. On...
FOX Carolina
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WCNC
How a car accident can impact your job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you've missed time from work due to your car accident, that is an added layer of damages to build into your case. Attorney, Shane Smith tells us: the first thing that needs to happen is, you need to get a doctor's note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would have made during the days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that, as they are days you could have used for vacation days.
Charlotte foster explains why it's so important to adopt a senior dog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is National Senior Pet Month, a month to raise awareness for caring for our senior furry friends. Heather Van Schelt is a volunteer and a full-time foster with the Greater Charlotte SPCA. "The dogs live with me in my home and I help with admin...
WCNC
Outdoor Explorers Day at Rescue Ranch is Friday, November 11th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Animal lovers we got you covered. Rescue Ranch is hosting its' "Outdoor Explorers Day!" - it's taking place this Friday. Here to give us an inside look is Leslie Smith, along with Hiccup the Hedgehog and Stu the Leopard Gecko!. Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor...
WCNC
4 Anson County schools move to remote due to illness
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four Anson County Schools are moving to remote learning due to illness. That move is impacting Anson Middle and High, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, and Ansonville elementary schools. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Athletic and extra-curricular activities...
WCNC
Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
WCNC
Gaston County transportation bond passes
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia passed Tuesday night, 67.7% to 32.3%. The Transportation General Obligation Bond Referendum includes street and road repairs, street resurfacing, utility relocations, as well as intersection and walkway improvements, the city said. For the latest breaking...
USPS hosting Statesville, Conover job fair Thursday
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service will hold job fairs in Statesville and Conover this week, ahead of the holiday season. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for about full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
WCNC
Age Isn't What It Used To Be
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer, since we are living younger for longer.
You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
WCNC
Queens wins thriller in D1 basketball debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not only was Queens University's first Division 1 men's basketball game history, it was memorable. Guard Kenny Dye scored the go-ahead basket with ten seconds remaining, and the Royals defense stopped Marshall at the end for a thrilling, 83-82 victory. The win happened in front of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball Jackpot Climbs To Record $1.9B
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After three months without a winner, Monday’s $1.9B Powerball jackpot is the largest in history. The grand prize ballooned after no one matched all 5 numbers plus the powerball in Saturday’s drawing. One of the first decisions a winner must make is whether to...
WCNC
CATS proposing changes to LYNX Silver Line project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) got the green light for the planned LYNX Silver Line in April 2021 but after taking a closer look, engineers are going back to the drawing board. The agency is looking at changing two major parts of the Silver Line after...
WCNC
