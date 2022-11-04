ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville

A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Limestone County Nov. 8-11

DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County.  The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.  Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages.  Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville. 
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville

A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4 injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge, lands in stream

Four people were injured when the vehicle they were in went off a bridge and into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department said it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to Don Webster, spokesman for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four injured after car flips over bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Marshall County Christmas Coalition kicks off annual toy drop

Now through Dec. 12, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition welcomes the community to help families in need by donating toys for distribution ahead of the Christmas holiday. Toys can be donated in the boxes provided at any of the following locations:. Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 E. Sand Mountain Drive,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

City of Athens to discuss proposed master plan Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A comprehensive master plan for the city of Athens will be considered Monday during a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting. This is the first comprehensive master plan for Athens in 18 years. It is calling for several changes along U.S. Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and address other needs in the city.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree (5 counts); St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Main Ave. S.W; cashed checks. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $192. Arrests. November 7. Hanners,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

