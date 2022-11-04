This is my favorite part of my job by far... ...talking to others who have a true passion in life. I had a chance to sit down and talk to 20-year-old Carley Ramsdell - a Bismarck native who has the gift, the "Eye" that has made others happy. Most of us now only take pictures with our camera phone, and in today's technology it's not too difficult to take a decent shot, but we are not even close to being in the same league as Carley. Since she was a little girl she has always loved taking pictures, and that carried on with her. She targets her talents toward nature and family, but really excels in just life - drawing out emotion through her pictures is what she does best. Carley has two cameras, the first one she uses the most is a Canon Rebel T7, and the second one is a Canon Rebel 2000. I asked her what she loves the most about her photography "I look to capture the beauty in all things - ALL things" Let me try and give you a quick image in your head of what she just said, taking a worn-out old picnic bench and bringing out an instant familiar smile in all of us.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO