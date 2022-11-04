Read full article on original website
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Where’s The Best Mexican Food In BisMan?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
North Dakotans love their beer, that's no secret. But what beers are we drinking the most?. I was curious; what are the best beers you can get in the Fall around Bismarck Mandan? I started calling around to different breweries to see what they had to say. What is most popular on tap? What's flying off the shelves right now?
Carley Ramsdell’s Passion Is Bismarck’s Gain
This is my favorite part of my job by far... ...talking to others who have a true passion in life. I had a chance to sit down and talk to 20-year-old Carley Ramsdell - a Bismarck native who has the gift, the "Eye" that has made others happy. Most of us now only take pictures with our camera phone, and in today's technology it's not too difficult to take a decent shot, but we are not even close to being in the same league as Carley. Since she was a little girl she has always loved taking pictures, and that carried on with her. She targets her talents toward nature and family, but really excels in just life - drawing out emotion through her pictures is what she does best. Carley has two cameras, the first one she uses the most is a Canon Rebel T7, and the second one is a Canon Rebel 2000. I asked her what she loves the most about her photography "I look to capture the beauty in all things - ALL things" Let me try and give you a quick image in your head of what she just said, taking a worn-out old picnic bench and bringing out an instant familiar smile in all of us.
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up for something called "CodeRED" notifications. CodeRED is a community notification system, that reaches out to residents when important information comes through and needs to be shared. -- Had to squeeze in a Jack Nicholson, "A Few Good Men" reference. What Kind Of...
Mandan Police Take No “Smoke Break” In Handling Moe’s Burglary
Have you ever heard that famous old expression "Crime Does Not Pay?" Well, in this case, it could end up paying off someone who may have led Mandan Police in quickly putting behind bars four suspects in the Saturday early morning burglary of Moe's Smoke Shop here in Mandan. While most of us were sleeping around 12:15 am this past Saturday, a couple of individuals were seen scouring inside Moe's taking everything they could- this was within seconds after they heaved a couple of huge rocks through the front glass door. Now, this wasn't in the back or at a place off the main drag, this was within like 10-15 yards away from Memorial Highway. The long short of things the thieves got away with an estimated 5-10 thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Is OPEN, But Looking To Sell
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
Bismarck’s “Citizen Academy” Accepting Second Class Applicants
The City of Bismark Is Now Accepting Applicants For The Citizen's Academy's Second Class. Not because your second-class citizens, but because you registered after the people registered for the first class. So you are then considered members of the second class because... The First Class graduated. What would you expect?...
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
Gun raffles are always popular in these parts and there's a good one coming up this Thursday. "The Beers For Deer" 10 Gun Raffle presented by the Mule Deer Foundation. This event will be held this Thursday, October 27th, at The Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck. This is a lively and quick event from 6 pm to 8 pm.
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)
Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
Bismarck’s Capital Acres – Hold Your Head Up High
In my opinion, in life, it's the effort you put forth that makes it all worthwhile. This is a story about an ambitious group of people who had a dream, a goal to live life to the fullest, and bring major enjoyment to Bismarck and Mandan. I first wrote an article about Capital Acres back in the summer. Hannah Hayes and her friend/partner Noah Harvey had put their heads together and were planning on setting this spring as the launch date for an enthusiastic adventure - a wedding venue to be named Capital Acres. They had the site all picked out, and were headed full steam ahead. "...we are so excited to announce that Caroline and I, along with our partner Noah Harvey will be opening Capital Acres this coming spring 2023. Capital Acres is Bismarck's newest premier event venue only fifteen minutes from downtown Bismarck. This space can hold over 500 guests!"
Halloween Night In BisMan Brings Goblins And Porch Thieves
Here is a quick recap of last night, Halloween - a tradition we all know and love. There were parties all around town this past weekend in Bismarck and Mandan, adult ones, grown-ups dressed as their favorite celebrity, or maybe a good old-fashioned witch - but last night was the one kids have been waiting for all year. The tradition of roaming around the neighborhoods as a scary goblin or a miniature Batman, with one goal in mind, "Trick or Treat..." and candy galore. Ever since I was young, I planned my Halloween route for like weeks, armed with a big old empty pillow case, I would set out with a few friends and take to the streets like there was a competition involved, see how much candy I could collect. One thing that seems to have stayed the same happened here last night in Bismarck, as well as I'm quite sure all over the country. Porch pirates. Not cute ones with a parrot on their shoulder either.
There Is Life Now To 915 E Bismarck Expressway
Funny that I just did a story on this less than a week ago... That's right, I drove over with our company vehicle and parked in the lonely parking lot. I showed a couple of pics and wrote a story about the 915 E Bismarck Expressway - you know it quite well, it's right across the street from Cash Wise. My goal for the whole article was to be somewhat cute and come up with some far-fetched ideas of what kind of businesses COULD be coming in the near future - HOWEVER today I found out that "There Is Life To 915 E Bismarck Expressway" The rumbling and tearing down the lot has begun -
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
Have You Run Into Your Doppelganger Here In BisMan?
There is a saying that everyone has someone in this world that looks like them. I'm sure that's not too hard to find, for some people have features that are fairly easy to resemble. I never thought about it too much until someone told me that in a younger picture...
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
All across the capital city store bins are overflowing with pumpkins. As we approach Halloween, front yards and porch steps are getting more and more populated with these winter squashes. But according to the good folks at lawnstarter.com, we may not hold a jack-o'-lantern candle to many other cities across the country.
