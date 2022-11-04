Democrat Jeremiah Ross challenges Republican incumbent Frank Lucas for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Stephanie Bice wins race for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat
Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Bice won Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joshua Harris-Till and independent David Frosch, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Bice received 59.39 percent of votes, Harris-Till acquired 37.01 percent and Frosch received the remaining 3.60 percent with 257 of...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jared Deck wins Oklahoma House District 44 seat
Democrat Jared Deck defeated Republican RJ Harris to represent Oklahoma House of Representatives District 44, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Deck attracted 73.13 percent of the vote, and Harris attracted 26.87 percent of the vote with 10 out 13 precincts reporting. Deck’s main focus moving...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Josh Brecheen wins Oklahoma House 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen defeated Democratic candidate Naomi Andrews and independent Ben “Bulldog” Robinson to represent Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Brecheen received 70.95 percent of votes cast, with Andrews obtaining 24.91 percent and Robinson...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Gentner Drummond wins Oklahoma attorney general election
Republican Gentner Drummond won the Oklahoma attorney general election, defeating Libertarian Lynda Steele, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Drummond received 75.06 percent of votes cast, with Steele obtaining 24.94 percent with 1,452 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State...
readfrontier.org
Clean sweep for Republicans in Oklahoma as conservatives coast to wins in Governor, Superintendent and Congressional races
Gov. Kevin Stitt won re-election on Tuesday, staving off a challenge from outgoing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as Republicans swept the most high-profile races in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Ryan Walters was elected as State Superintendent Tuesday night, defeating Oklahoma City teacher Jena Nelson. Walters is a political newcomer, who Stitt...
koamnewsnow.com
AP calls 2 Oklahoma US Senate races
The Associated Press calls the U.S. Senate races in Oklahoma. AP says Republican James Lankford and Republican Markwayne Mullin have won. “OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin both coasted to election victory on Tuesday, keeping Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats in the GOP column.”
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Gov. Kevin Stitt reelected, defeats Joy Hofmeister
Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt won the Tuesday gubernatorial election, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Stitt received 56.35 percent of votes cast, with Hofmeister obtaining 40.85 percent, with 1,765 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Ryan Walters wins Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction race
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated Democrat Jena Nelson for the Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction seat, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Walters received 57.29 percent of votes cast, and Nelson obtained 42.71 percent with 1,887 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Daily voter guide for key local, state midterm elections
Tuesday marks Oklahoma’s 2022 midterm elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. OU Daily compiled a list of important races for Normanites, detailing each candidate’s campaign platform. OU Daily will monitor election results on social media when votes come in and provide updates...
You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
Joy Hofmeister Betrays Unborn Child: A Commentary
In a stunning betrayal of unborn children, gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has reversed the pro-life commitment she made when she entered public office. When Joy Hofmeister ran for election before, she promised to defend unborn children from abortion. Now that she’s switched her party from Republican to Democrat, she has abandoned her pro-life position and adopted a pro-abortion position. ...
gaylordnews.net
Stitt’s reelection hopes uncertain in dead heat Oklahoma governor’s race
Despite Oklahoma’s notoriously red history, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s bid for reelection is facing pushback from Oklahoma voters as Democrat Joy Hofmeister narrows the gap in the polls. In the 2020 general election, Oklahoma was the only state to have all red counties, with about 65% of voters leaning...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Oklahoma Daily
Gov. Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmesiter debate education, tribal sovereignty ahead of gubernatorial election
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will face Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent candidate Ervin Yen in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Stitt’s campaign team denied an interview request from OU Daily and failed to answer questions via email before the publication’s deadline. In an inaugural conversation...
publicradiotulsa.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
tulsatoday.com
Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool
Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
Oklahoma Daily
Ryan Walters, Jena Nelson face off to be Oklahoma's next superintendent of public instruction
Republican candidate Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction race on Nov. 8. Current State Superintendent and former Republican Joy Hofmeister announced in October 2021 that she would be running as a Democrat against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, leaving the position open. Walters and Nelson are vying to replace her.
KOCO
Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout
OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
