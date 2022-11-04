Novak Djokovic has been the subject of some chatter by players who talked about the way he qualified for the ATP Finals. Djokovic has been officially qualified for the finals for a few weeks now due to a grand slam exception that allows him to participate in the event even if he doesn't finish in the top 8 of the yearly rankings. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 for this year to make it to Turin which he did some time ago.

