Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"
Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury
Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
Holger Rune makes top 10 debut after Paris Masters triumph
Holger Rune won his maiden ATP 1000 trophy in Paris yesterday and today he made his top 10 debut at number ten. The Danish player completed a huge comeback win over Novak Djokovic to make his top 10 debuts. He's ranked number ten after jumping eight spots following the triumph. Taylor Fritz moved up one spot to number 9, Djokovic slid down to number 8, Rublev is 7th, Auger-Aliassime is 6th with Medvedev dropping down to number 5.
Rune full of praise for Alcaraz after retirement win in Paris: "Of course, he is No. 1, so he is obviously the best in the world right now"
Holger Rune advanced to the Paris Masters semi-final after Carlos Alcaraz retired and the Dane praised the Spaniard. It was a very good and exciting match between Alcaraz and Rune but an abdominal injury prevented the Spaniard to stay in the match and compete on. The duo know each other well having grown up together on the Tour and they actually played doubles as youngsters as well.
World Number One Carlos Alcaraz out of ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals due to abdominal injury
World Number One, Carlos Alcaraz is out of the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals after his abdominal injury was confirmed to see the Spaniard out for the next six weeks. Taking to social media, Alcaraz revealed the terrible news that he has suffered an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal and as a result has had to withdraw to focus on his recovery in a painful blow to both tournaments.
Fritz set for ATP Finals after Alcaraz injury, Hurkacz and Rune currently alternates
After the announcement of Carlos Alcaraz being out of the ATP Finals due to injury, Taylor Fritz will make his debut in Turin. Fritz becomes the fifth American player to play the end of year finals since 2010, the most different players of any country. This includes Andy Roddick, Mardy...
Rune's Rapid Rise Hits New Heights As Holger Cracks Top 10
When Holger Rune began his 2022 season, he was No. 103 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and needed to enter qualifying at his first tournament of the year. The Danish teen will not need to worry about doing that again any time soon. By defeating Novak Djokovic in the Rolex...
Connors full of praise for Auger-Aliassime: "He's one of those guys now with Alcaraz, Ruud and Sinner to start taking over"
Legendary player Jimmy Connors thinks that Auger-Aliassime is part of the next batch of players that will soon start to take over. The American player has a podcast with his son where they talk tennis among other things and in the most recent episode, the player with the most singles trophies ever reflected on the Canadian. He believes him an integral part of the next batch of players that will take over from the current best:
"I got pretty nervous, and kind of had a crisis of panic" - Nerves nearly got the better of Garcia in reaching WTA Finals semis
Caroline Garcia was able to overcome big nerves in her match against Kasatkina to secure a spot in the WTA Finals semi-finals. The French player was up a break in the opening set but then lost four games in a row to lose it. She then smashed Kasatkina in the second set 6-1 but found herself losing an early break in the final set. Facing a couple of break points, Garcia held firm and then outplayed the Russian in the tiebreak to take it.
Stubbs weighs in on Djokovic ATP Finals debate: "Not having Djokovic would have been dumb"
Rennae Stubbs praised the ATP for including the grand slam exception rule allowing Djokovic to play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing in the top 8. Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing the year in the top 8 rankings-wise and it's made possible due to the fact that he's a grand slam champion. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 to be able to play and he did just that.
Sakkari remains undefeated at WTA Finals with easy victory over Jabeur, advances to semifinals as group winner
Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari made it a clean sweep in the group stage at the WTA Finals, cruising past Ons Jabeur to remain undefeated behind a superb performance on Friday night. Sakkari needed just 68 minutes to get past Jabeur, recording an emphatic 6-2 6-3 victory in front of...
Rune executes plan to end Auger-Aliassime's run: "I managed to do it almost perfectly"
Holger Rune avenged his Basel final loss to Auger-Aliassime by beating the Canadian to move to his maiden ATP 1000 final in Paris. It was a perfect match from Ruud who took apart the game of Auger-Aliassime explaining after the match that he executed the plan perfectly. Felix admitted after the match that Rune exposed the weaknesses in his game.
Carolina Garcia wins crazy match against Kasatkina to book WTA Finals semi-finals
Caroline Garcia needed well over two hours to solve the Kasatkina riddle but she was able to do so winning 4-6 6-1 7-6(5). It was a comeback win for Garcia against Kasatkina as the Russian player won the opening set 6-4. That set the tone early for the match and it was pretty evident that it would be a crazy match and it truly was. Kasatkina was up an early break 2-1 then Garcia took over 4-2 and then Kasatkina finished it off 6-4.
Djokovic qualifies for ATP Finals even without slam exemption due to Paris Masters run
Novak Djokovic has been the subject of some chatter by players who talked about the way he qualified for the ATP Finals. Djokovic has been officially qualified for the finals for a few weeks now due to a grand slam exception that allows him to participate in the event even if he doesn't finish in the top 8 of the yearly rankings. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 for this year to make it to Turin which he did some time ago.
VIDEO: Tiafoe shares heartwarming moment with ball boy despite being on verge of defeat
Frances Tiafoe quite literally grew up on tennis courts and in a tennis facility with his background story quite known to most fans. That experience shaped his outlook on life and Tiafoe never lost the inner child inside him which is quite evident by the way he approaches and plays tennis. He's also remained quite humble during his breakout this year still finding time for his fans.
Aryna Sabalenka stuns Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals to advance to the final
Aryna Sabalenka surprisingly defeated Iga Swiatek in three sets 6-2 2-6 6-1 to reach the WTA Finals final against Garcia. Sabalenka did not have a brilliant year overall but she did well enough to find herself at the WTA Finals and she'll have a chance to play for the trophy. In a stunning late-season turnaround, Sabalenka was able to rediscover some of her best tennis to defeat the undisputed world number one.
Novak Djokovic battles past Tsitsipas in Paris
It was a far closer match than Novak Djokovic anticipated but the Serbian was able to get it done in three 6-2 3-6 7-6(4). They played in the Astana Open fairly recently with Djokovic winning in two simple sets. This match opened in a very similar fashion as Djokovic was once again in full control smashing the Greek 6-2. The Serbian was pretty much near perfect hitting 8 winners in total with zero unforced errors.
