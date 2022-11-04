ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

"This will further delay accountability by months": Experts split as DOJ mulls Trump special counsel

By Areeba Shah
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VJ7c_0iyx9np100

Justice Department officials have considered appointing a special counsel to oversee investigations into former President Donald Trump if he runs again, according to CNN.

Trump, who has hinted at a third campaign but hasn't formally declared his candidacy, remains under investigation for retaining sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago home and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Top aides to Trump have been looking at the third week of November as an ideal time to announce his candidacy and have specifically discussed Nov. 14 as a launch date, two sources told CNN.

Investigators have remained busy in the weeks leading up to the midterm election, using grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to compel testimony from witnesses involved in both investigations. At the same time, the Justice Department has been careful to not take any overt actions that may have political consequences.

The DOJ recently added new prosecutors to the investigations, including national security expert David Raskin and prosecutor-turned-defense lawyer David Rody, who specialized in conspiracy and gang cases, according to CNN.

Federal investigators are planning to move forward with the prospect of indictments of Trump's associates after the midterms, CNN reported. But if Trump declares a run for presidency, it could spark a political firestorm and generate criticism about the department's ability to enforce the law in a nonpartisan manner.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and his team have considered creating a layer of protection for the department and appointing a veteran prosecutor that would be in charge of running the day-to-day investigation, The New York Times reported. However, any decisions related to charging Trump would still be made by Garland and the department's senior leadership.

Some legal experts criticized the DOJ for not appointing a special counsel sooner.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"DOJ should have appointed a special counsel two years ago," Richard Painter, a former top White House ethics lawyer, wrote on Twitter. "No man - not a president and not a former president - is above the law."

Others argued that the moment had already passed for the DOJ to appoint a special counsel in the cases.

"The news that DOJ is mulling the option... I urged 8 months ago is welcome, but I no longer think a special counsel is needed to assure the public that a decision by Garland to prosecute Trump would be independent of presidential politics," tweeted Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe.

Former federal prosecutor Richard Signorelli noted that some legal experts called for such an appointment in January 2021.

"This will further delay accountability by months," he predicted.

But former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman pointed out that the move "would make it very hard" for Trump to fire the special counsel "in the catastrophic event that he were to run and win."

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti argued that the appointment "would be a good move."

Mariotti called for a special counsel days after the 2020 election in a Politico op-ed, arguing that "any prosecution of Trump, no matter how fair, will draw criticism from Trump's supporters in an already-divided nation."

"I believe it is the best approach even if Trump does not announce a run," Mariotti tweeted on Thursday. "It is important for the public to have confidence that any prosecutorial decision regarding Trump was made without politics playing a role."

Comments / 139

gary ruiz
4d ago

no special counsel is needed arrest and charge the orange haired wanna be dictator now and save face this two tiered justice system has got to stop the tyrant deserves no special treatment

Reply(6)
73
gary ruiz
4d ago

whether the tyrant does or does not say he is going to run or not has nothing to do with charging him now otherwise every citizen in the U.S. who are about to be charged for something could say they are running for president to get away with it

Reply(9)
32
gary ruiz
4d ago

since the republicans love him so much here is a good suggestion that i would even agree with : give trump an all expense payed free vacation trip to IRAN i heard they would love to have him over there.

Reply(7)
26
Related
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
Salon

Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act

Following the final hearing of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the evidence is overwhelming: The Department of Justice must bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and many others for their culpability for the attack. The evidence of criminal conduct by the former president is so strong, and the offenses so consequential to the continued viability of American democracy, that indictment is the only appropriate outcome — and I believe the DOJ will indict.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Supreme Court Sides With Biden's DOJ Over Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) by denying a request from former President Donald Trump to allow a special master to review the classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the Court to repeal a...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"They are going to convict very quickly": Glenn Kirschner on the trial of Donald J. Trump

Over the course of nine public hearings the House Jan. 6 committee has conclusively shown that Donald Trump tried to end American democracy by nullifying the results of the 2020 election. In an exclamation mark to that conclusion, the House committee has now subpoenaed Trump. It's unlikely, of course, that Trump will supply the evidence the committee demands or appear to testify.
Newsweek

Trump Committed 'Another Crime' by Filing False Court Documents: Kirschner

The final scheduled hearing for the January 6 House Select Committee occurred last week, but it's not the end of the story for former President Donald Trump. The committee subpoenaed Trump at the end of the hearing to provide relevant documents and testimony under oath as part of the committee's investigation of his involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Included in the testimony might be four emails from Trump's attorney, John Eastman, after a federal judge ruled that Trump signed a court document with voter fraud claims he knew to be fake, subjecting himself to perjury and potential other charges.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
MSNBC

National Archives rejects another Jim Jordan conspiracy theory

Rep. Jim Jordan is controversial for several reasons, but among the most notable is the Ohio Republican’s embrace of odd conspiracy theories. The far-right congressman’s weird ideas cover a broad spectrum from the FBI to election results to Covid. But a couple of weeks ago, Jordan and Republican...
OHIO STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
187K+
Followers
20K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy