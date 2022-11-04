The Innovative drive-in chain continues to expand with a new location opened in Byram Mississippi last week. This opening presents Byram residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the crave-worthy and irresistible meals that Rally’s is renowned for. The restaurant located at 5806 Terry road expectedly comes with Rally’s rich menu of scrumptious hand-seasoned 100 % beef hamburgers, freshly made hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes. Also on the menu is Rally’s popular secretly seasoned fries. Therefore, whether you want to have a taste of the boss of all burgers topped with two slices of cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, or Rally’s secretly seasoned fries, every of Rally’s scrumptious meals that have over the years allowed the chain to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive restaurant industry is on the menu.

BYRAM, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO