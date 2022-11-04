Read full article on original website
Related
Wellness fair held by Jackson church, neighborhood group
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church and neighborhood association teamed up to host a wellness fair. The Capitol Street Church of Christ and Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods held a wellness fair in West Jackson. Doctors, healthcare providers and representatives for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were there to meet with community members. Organizers […]
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Convention Center announces Events Manager promotion
The Vicksburg Convention Center announced a recent promotion on Saturday in a press release. The Vicksburg Convention Center is proud to announce the promotion of Mary Rather from Event Coordinator to Events Manager. Erin Southard said, “Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed...
WTOK-TV
Mixed use development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon residents have probably noticed a lot of activity behind the Home Depot along Highway 18, and our crews have too. Mayor Butch Lee said a mixed use development is in the works. Lee said a company by the name of Ergon has owned 90 acres...
vicksburgnews.com
From the Archives: The Joy Theater
The Joy Theater opened on June 16, 1949, at 1509 Walnut Street. It was owned by Mr. Joy N. Houch of New Orleans and W. A. Prewitt, Jr. of Bay St. Louis. Together they owned Associated Theaters which operated in 58 cities in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. The new...
Jackson Free Press
Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab
Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
Let the Good Times Roll: Mississippi skating rink celebrates 50 years
Dewayne Nettles Jr. remembers following his father around as a kid. They traveled from town to town with a portable skating rink in 1959. On November 3, 1972, they had completed a skating rink in Brookhaven close to the family home, a concrete igloo that is tornado proof. They are...
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat
I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
Jackson Walgreens store to close this month
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
Vicksburg Post
Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage
Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
WLBT
Christmas toy giveaway sign-up to take place at Sykes Park
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christmas toy giveaway sign-up will take place at Sykes Park in Jackson later this month. It will occur from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Those associated with the giveaway hope to have as many sign-ups as possible in order to provide...
Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
Vicksburg Post
PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Vicksburg Porchfest sees crowd in rain and shine
The annual Vicksburg Porchfest in the Historic Fostoria neighborhood was held on Saturday. Musicians played from the front porches of residents’ homes while food and craft vendors sold their wares along three blocks of Drummond Street.
Morning ‘Sip: Live in Clinton
The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Clinton to find out about the Dinner & Movie event happening tonight, an upcoming market, and we have a live tamale demo!
Rally’s Drive-in Restaurant Chain Opens a New Location In Byram
The Innovative drive-in chain continues to expand with a new location opened in Byram Mississippi last week. This opening presents Byram residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the crave-worthy and irresistible meals that Rally’s is renowned for. The restaurant located at 5806 Terry road expectedly comes with Rally’s rich menu of scrumptious hand-seasoned 100 % beef hamburgers, freshly made hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes. Also on the menu is Rally’s popular secretly seasoned fries. Therefore, whether you want to have a taste of the boss of all burgers topped with two slices of cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, or Rally’s secretly seasoned fries, every of Rally’s scrumptious meals that have over the years allowed the chain to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive restaurant industry is on the menu.
Vicksburg Post
Calvary Baptist Church’s new building helps continue legacy
The congregation of Calvary Baptist Church dedicated its new church on a hill overlooking Indiana Avenue during a ceremony on Oct. 30. The program, which included the dedication of the church’s cornerstone, was part of a two-day event that included a family day the Saturday before. Several years ago,...
Vicksburg Post
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
vicksburgnews.com
Driver left the roadway on Oak Ridge Road
A single vehicle accident occurred on Oak Ridge Road where a a driver left the roadway. Initial reports indicated that the driver was bleeding from the head and is being transported for minor injuries. Rescue 110 Jerry Briggs, 210 Chuck Tate, and Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene...
Jackson receives $35 million for water treatment plant improvements
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson was approved for seven projects in the first round of funding from the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program under the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). The total amount of funds is $35,629,520. “I was told by the executive director that one of the […]
WLBT
For second year in a row, Madison woman’s soap company is one of Oprah’s favorite things
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in a row, a Madison woman’s soap company has landed a coveted spot on Oprah’s annual list of favorite things. The company, Musee Bath, makes handcrafted soaps, bath bombs and candles, with their products being made primarily by women in recovery, those with disabilities, with special needs and those living in chronic poverty.
Comments / 3