AmeriLife acquires Minnesota insurance products distributor

TAMPA, Fla. — AmeriLife, a Clearwater, Florida, company that develops and distributes life and health insurance and other financial planning services, has acquired a Minnesota-based distributor of insurance products. The company announced Monday that it has purchased TruChoice Financial Group and its affiliate Inforce Solutions from Allianz Life Insurance...
Does your employer still not offer a retirement plan? They may be running out of time

LOS ANGELES — Every employer with five or more workers in California is required either to sponsor a retirement plan or to sign their workers up for CalSavers, the system of Individual Retirement Accounts set up by the state. And hundreds of employers that haven't complied will soon get one last chance to avoid being penalized by the state's tax collectors.
