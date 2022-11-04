Read full article on original website
Related
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
In Case You Missed It: 10/31 – 11/6 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Halloween season is over, and as we move into November, there’s both good and bad on display here in North Dakota. While there have been unfortunate stories of crime and very bad news for those who support the Rail Bridge in town, there are also some brighter sides to the […]
Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
KFYR-TV
Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As temperatures drop, folks head inside. But for those who have nowhere to keep warm, the North Dakota winters can be incredibly brutal. So, non-profits and the city of Bismarck are working together. As staff enter Ministry on the Margins they are greeted by pictures of...
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
Where’s The Best Mexican Food In BisMan?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
SCHEELS hosts Annual Blaze Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — SCHEELS is hosting its annual Blaze Day today. According to SCHEELS the event was from10 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to SCHEELS, the event is in celebration of the deer opener, which is tomorrow.To celebrate, the company had a bunch of specials for hunting gear. “It’s blaze day,” said Jeremy Remily […]
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
Several breweries and businesses gave recommendations.
End of the line for Bismarck’s Railway Bridge
The United States Coast Guard - District Eight has completed its "Final Environmental Impact Statement" for the BNSF Railway Bridge Project. In a report that was formally published October 28 on the Federal Register, the coast guard concludes there are no real, viable, cost-effective alternatives to tearing down the old structure and replacing it with a new one.
KFYR-TV
Morton county residents encouraged to join CodeRED
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has made updates to their community emergency alert system. The CodeRED app sends out alert for things such as water main breaks, road closures and missing persons. Previously the CodeRED system went down a line of phone numbers to call for emergency alerts. Now...
KFYR-TV
City commission approves new fire station
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the city continues to grow, so does the need for infrastructure. Last week the Bismarck City Commission approved the purchase of property for a new fire station. The Bismarck Fire Department wants to secure a spot in the northeast section of town as demand of...
KFYR-TV
Burleigh County finance director resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Finance Director Robin Grenz was given the choice to resign on Wednesday. During a special meeting, the Burleigh County commission conducted an employee performance review, which ended in giving Grenz the option to either resign or be terminated. Commission Brian Bitner said it was...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck High School student selected to play in All American D-Day Band in Normandy
BISMARCK, N.D. – On June 6, 1944, thousands of young men landed on the shores of Normandy, France to launch the largest assault by land and sea in world history. D-Day was the beginning of the end of World War II. Every year, a group of 125 high school...
lakesarearadio.net
Motorcyclist Dies After Fleeing Law Enforcement in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A 34-year old Hazen, ND man has died in a motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County. The body of the biker was discovered shortly after 8:00 a.m., Friday along County Road 88. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop a...
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up for something called "CodeRED" notifications. CodeRED is a community notification system, that reaches out to residents when important information comes through and needs to be shared. -- Had to squeeze in a Jack Nicholson, "A Few Good Men" reference. What Kind Of...
Injured football player comes to Mandan Middle School to spread positivity
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Martin Heberlie’s life was turned upside down on August 25. “I remember feeling an excruciating pain in my back,” said Heberlie. Martin was a football player for Berthold. It was at a Friday night football game that was nearly over when Martin was tackled. “You guys know downward dog? That’s what […]
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 1