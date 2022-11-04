Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
Melissa Loiodice-Walker Named Amherst’s New Human Resources Director
Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced the appointment of Melissa Loiodice-Walker, J.D., M.S.W. as the Town’s new Human Resources Director. The appointment is subject to review by the Town Council. Loiodice-Walker is the Executive Director and lead of the Human Resources Department at Berkshire Community College. She manages the day-to-day...
New Retail Space, Drive-Thru Proposed on Gold Star Blvd.
WORCESTER - The Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, where it will consider an application for construction of an 18,100 square foot commercial building at 70 Gold Star Blvd. The applicant, Parkingway Management LLC, registered in Jamaica Plain, proposes the site for...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts
Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
wmasspi.com
Analysis: Despite Ruling, Springfield Still Singing God Save the King…
In September, Britons uttered a phrase they had not uttered in 70 years. “God, Save the King” became the national anthem with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, II. Her son, now King Charles, III, is the head of the state. But in Springfield, founded when it and Massachusetts were subjects of another King Charles, residents have been crooning this a tad longer.
amherstindy.org
Who Will Be Eligible For Reparations?
Report On The Meeting Of The African Heritage Reparations Assembly, November 7, 2022. As a basis for discussion of eligibility for reparations, Shabazz submitted a position paper with his thoughts on the topic. The paper was distributed shortly before the meeting, so will be discussed in more detail in coming weeks.
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $625,000
Paul Roberge and Jessica Roberge bought the property at 4 Wellington Drive, East Longmeadow, from Karen Balmer on Oct. 19, 2022. The $625,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. These nearby...
thereminder.com
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
Springfield water main break closes part of State Street
SPRINGFELD – A water main break will leave a part of the busy State Street closed until Sunday night. At least three buildings are without water because of the break, according to Water and Sewer Commission officials. Crews responded to the break at about 8 a.m. They are evaluating...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee announces O’Connell Award winner
The Saint Patrick's Committee of Holyoke is announcing the 59th George E. O'Connell Award Recipient on Monday.
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Springfield Veteran of the Year and Parade Marshal announced
Ahead of Veteran's Day November 11, local leaders gathered at Springfield City hall to announce the city's 2022 Veteran of the Year and Parade Marshal.
nepm.org
New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth
New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Brimfield that sold for $149,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 47 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $324,812. The average price per square foot ended up at $217.
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Firefighters extinguish hazardous material fire inside Worcester plant
WORCESTER — A container of iron pyrite caught fire Saturday morning inside a plant at Saint-Gobain on New Bond Street, filling the facility with heavy, acrid smoke that sent one employee to the hospital. Firefighters quickly knocked down the small blaze ignited by the mineral — a water reactive...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Video shows moment motorist crashed into gate at historic Westfield cemetery
WESTFIELD — Officials are still looking for leads in last weekend’s incident in which a vehicle struck the Mechanic Street gate of the Old Burying Ground, and the Historical Commission chair said the cost to replace it could be nearly 10 times what the city recently paid to restore it.
