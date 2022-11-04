Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
Sunshine with nightly windward showers this week
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A fairly typical trade wind weather pattern is in place for the islands.
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
KITV.com
Strong thunderstorms north of Oahu triggers warning by National Weather Service
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for windward O'ahu waters until 715 am. A couple of strong thunderstorms were located 20 to 40 nm north of turtle bay, moving northwest at 15 knots. The strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters north of O'ahu.
HFD rescues another hiker, this time on Olomana Peaks
Honolulu Fire Department reported the rescue of a hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail Sunday, Nov. 6.
Why Waikiki Beach is chronically eroding
During a study from 2018 to 2020, a research team led by Climate Resilience Collaborative, Geospatial Analyst Anna Mikkelsen, conducted weekly surveys at the beach.
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, a call for pedestrian safety measures as big wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As big wave season approaches and traffic increases on the North Shore, concerns are growing about pedestrian safety — especially around Sunset Beach Elementary. The current traffic monitor for the school is on sick leave, leaving volunteers to fill the role. Parents have since brought their...
Weekend Traffic: H-1 Freeway in Pearl City to close overnight
Drivers should prepare to adjust their routes to avoid the freeway shutdown.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 03, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.5 feet 11:51 AM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.3 feet 06:33...
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, small craft advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy skies with morning showers likely over windward sections, then scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 89. Locally breezy east winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, Partly to mostly cloudy with windward and...
bigislandvideonews.com
Waiakea Flood Reduction Project Moves Forward
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering on the Waiakea-Palai project, set to initiate in 2023. (BIVN) – An effort to control flooding in the Waiakea-area of Hilo is moving forward. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced...
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
ourbigescape.com
The Wiliwilinui Hiking Trail: 3 Important Reasons To Visit
This post may contain affiliate links, which helps keep this content free. Please read our disclosure for more info. Lush tropical forests and mountain ridges covered in green on top of green. Breathtaking panoramas of the Pacific Ocean along the Wiliwilinui hiking trail. A journey along the spine of the Koolau Mountain range on the eastern side of Oahu, you can encounter all of these things and so much more!
Main break in Wahiawa closes one SB lane on highway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that one southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway has been closed early morning on Friday, Nov. 4. The Board of Water Supply said at around 4:15 a.m. crews were investigating a possible main break on the highway between Olive Avenue and Avocado Street. By 6:50 a.m., crews confirmed that […]
Fire at Highway 11 in Captain Cook, roads closed
Hawai'i Police Department is reporting a structural fire near Konawaena School Road.
2 HECO employees burned from electrical explosion
On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 9:13 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and HFD responded to a "suspicious circumstance" in Kalihi.
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
