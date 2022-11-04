ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

KHON2

How south swells build up Waikiki Beach

"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 03, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.5 feet 11:51 AM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.3 feet 06:33...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Waiakea Flood Reduction Project Moves Forward

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering on the Waiakea-Palai project, set to initiate in 2023. (BIVN) – An effort to control flooding in the Waiakea-area of Hilo is moving forward. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced...
HILO, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
HONOLULU, HI
ourbigescape.com

The Wiliwilinui Hiking Trail: 3 Important Reasons To Visit

This post may contain affiliate links, which helps keep this content free. Please read our disclosure for more info. Lush tropical forests and mountain ridges covered in green on top of green. Breathtaking panoramas of the Pacific Ocean along the Wiliwilinui hiking trail. A journey along the spine of the Koolau Mountain range on the eastern side of Oahu, you can encounter all of these things and so much more!
WAIMANALO, HI
KHON2

Main break in Wahiawa closes one SB lane on highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that one southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway has been closed early morning on Friday, Nov. 4. The Board of Water Supply said at around 4:15 a.m. crews were investigating a possible main break on the highway between Olive Avenue and Avocado Street. By 6:50 a.m., crews confirmed that […]
WAHIAWA, HI

