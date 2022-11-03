Thursday Night Football gave us a surprisingly competitive first half between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans. Dameon Pierce introduced himself on the national stage, and the Eagles moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. On the IDP side of things, Jerry Hughes moved to seven sacks on the season after taking down Jalen Hurts twice (and narrowly missing a third), while Javon Hargrave was a one man army in the Texans backfield, throwing Davis Mills to the dirt on three separate occasions. Other notable developments included Jonathan Owens more than doubling his Week 8 snaps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson notching his fifth interception in the last four games, moving into sole possession of first place in the NFL. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.

