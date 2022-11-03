ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points

Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing, is Josh Allen with 24.8 fantasy points. Fields has the second-most fantasy points of Week 9 thus far, second only to Joe Mixon (55 fantasy points).
fantasypros.com

NFL Week 9 Injury Report Analysis (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s mid-season, and the injuries are piling up. Follow us on Twitter (@SportMDAnalysis, @FantasyPros) and Instagram (@sportsmedanalytics, @fantasypros) to stay up on the winning edge. Now let’s dive in. Mark Andrews (TE – BAL) Week 8 video suggested an AC joint sprain (shoulder), and the fact that...
fantasypros.com

IDP Start em, Sit em – Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football)

Thursday Night Football gave us a surprisingly competitive first half between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans. Dameon Pierce introduced himself on the national stage, and the Eagles moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. On the IDP side of things, Jerry Hughes moved to seven sacks on the season after taking down Jalen Hurts twice (and narrowly missing a third), while Javon Hargrave was a one man army in the Texans backfield, throwing Davis Mills to the dirt on three separate occasions. Other notable developments included Jonathan Owens more than doubling his Week 8 snaps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson notching his fifth interception in the last four games, moving into sole possession of first place in the NFL. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.
fantasypros.com

Week 9 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

There isn’t a game in London this week. However, there are six teams on their bye in Week 9. As a result, the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel has 10 games. Naturally, there are fewer featured players because of the reduced slate. However, the players are whittled further due to having nearly half of the season’s worth of data.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)

This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
