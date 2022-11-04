The Atlanta Braves should stay away from these three free agents at all costs. Things didn’t go as well for the Atlanta Braves as they had hoped in 2022. Their triumphant comeback in the National League East late in the season felt similar to the year prior when they won it all. Luck did run out for them when the unexpectedly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies met up with them in the ALDS.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO