radiokenai.com
Kenai Discusses Opening A Position To Help With Snow Removal
Kenai has seen an increase of snowfall and it has come with repercussions, like snow removal. Residents of Kenai have been reminded that it is illegal to push snow from personal property on to city streets and it is proposed that an ordinance be made for residents to move their cars from the route that snow operators need to address in the winter months.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmer air brings snow, possible mixed precip
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hope you enjoyed the weekend sunshine despite Saturday’s winds and the arctic cold because we won’t see much of the bright yellow star for much of the upcoming week. A large storm system will move out of the Aleutians and into Southwest and western...
radiokenai.com
State Opens Public Comment On Timber Sales
A five-year schedule for timber sales through the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, which will include the Kenai/Kodiak area, is up for public comment through December 6th. The public is invited to comment on any aspect of the Five-Year Schedule of Timber Sales....
alaskasnewssource.com
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man has died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway Friday morning. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 65-year-old David Blackley died when the Ford F-350 he was driving left the road at mile 47.5 near Summit Lake. Troopers wrote...
kdll.org
Soldotna man dies in crash near Summit Lake
A Soldotna man died in a single vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway today, near Lower Summit Lake, amid dangerous winter driving conditions. Alaska State Troopers said 65-year-old David Blackley was northbound on the Seward Highway this morning in a 2003 Ford F350 when it “left the roadway on the right side of the highway and overturned,” according to a trooper dispatch, around mile 47.5 of the highway. Troopers said the road surface was slick and covered with snow.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Accepts & Appropriates Funds From Hilcorp For Annual Area-Wide Senior Thanksgiving Dinner
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance accepting and appropriating a donation from Hilcorp Energy Company to assist with the Annual Area-Wide Senior Thanksgiving Dinner in the amount of $3,500. This donation has made this Thanksgiving Dinner possible by providing the necessary funds for food and supplies. The Kenai Senior...
kdll.org
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
radiokenai.com
KPB School Board Meets In Regular Session
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting is Monday, November 7th at 6 p.m. in the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers 144 N. Binkley Street, Soldotna Alaska. The policy revision regarding Recognition of Religious Beliefs and Customs will have its first reading and will be open...
alaskapublic.org
Got a business idea? Pitch it to Soldotna’s own ‘Shark Tank’
Far from the “Shark Tank” studios in California, a different kind of business competition plays out every year on the central Kenai Peninsula. Like the TV show — which gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their million-dollar ideas to a panel of investors — Spark Soldotna has local entrepreneurs pitch their best business ideas to a slate of local judges, or “sharks.” The winner of the annual competition, now in its third year, gets $4,000 in starter funding to get their idea off the ground.
radiokenai.com
SoHi Wrestling Narrowly Outpoints Knights At Colony Invitational
Two Alaska powerhouse wrestling programs, Soldotna High and Colony High, battled for the Colony Invitational team title with the Stars recording 185 points for first place; Colony recorded 184.5 points. Teams competing included: SoHi, Colony, Palmer, Wasilla, East, Dimond and West. The Soldotna Stars earned four, individual weight class championships,...
radiokenai.com
Kenai & Nikiski Ready For 3A State Volleyball
The brackets are set for the ASAA 3A State Volleyball Championships with the Kenai Kardinals and the Nikiski Bulldogs qualifying based on their performances at the Southcentral Conference Volleyball Tournament last weekend at KCHS. The Kenai Kardinals, as the Southcentral Conference champion, will face the Nome-Beltz, the #2 seed from...
