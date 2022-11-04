Read full article on original website
Maryland legalizes marijuana; 4 other states also voting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it the 20th state to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota...
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s...
Election 2022: A look at what’s on the Alabama ballot
Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday’s election. Voters will also decide whether to ratify a recompiled Alabama Constitution that removes racist language, such as references to segregated schools and an interracial marriage ban. There are 10 proposed statewide constitutional...
O’Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN (AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
Regional Races Roundup: Aderholt, Allen hold on to seats
Here are the results of regional races across the state of Alabama. In the race for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District, Republican Robert Aderholt had no issues holding onto his seat, with more than 84% of the vote. Democrat Rick Neighbors has 13.45% and Libertarian candidate Johnny C. Cochran has 2.22%.
Republican Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy is an interesting historical footnote. But it may not pose a real...
Amendments on Tuesday’s ballots
There is a long list of amendments on Tuesday’s ballot for you to consider. Many of us go into the voting booth and may not be familiar with the amendments. So, we thought we’d give you a rundown of what each one is about. You can vote to...
Alabama passes all 10 state amendments, constitution reworking
Alabamians who visited the polls Tuesday approved a major reworking of the state’s constitution alongside 10 proposed statewide amendments. Proposing adoption of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, which is a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, prepared in accordance with Amendment 1951, arranging the constitution in proper articles, parts, and sections, removing racist language, deleting duplicated and repealed provisions, consolidating provisions regarding economic development, arranging all local amendments by county of application, and making no other changes. (Proposed by Act 2022-111)
Statewide Races Roundup: Marshall wins attorney general, Ainsworth gets Lt. Gov.
Here are the results of major statewide races in Alabama. In the Lieutenant Governor’s race, Republican Will Ainsworth won with more than 83% of the vote. Libertarian challenger Ruth Page-Nelson got 16%. Attorney General. Steve Marshall WinnerR 68.0% 918,160. Wendell Major D 32.0% 431,319. 1,349,479. Last updated: November 8,...
Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former corrections officer said Alabama is no longer in control of its prisons and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, spoke to reporters and activists on Friday.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week
GUNTERSVILLE — An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. The Marshall County school district in northern Alabama said in a statement that in-person classes are being put on hold Monday through Thursday. The statement...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
MIAMI (AP) – Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. Jack Bevin, a senior forecaster at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, says Nicole could become a “full-blown tropical storm” later Tuesday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and threatens to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States. The National Hurricane Center said it could even reach hurricane...
Weekly gas report: Prices in Alabama fall 2.3 cents
Average gas prices in Alabama fell 2.3 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.27 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. That’s 6.5 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 8.5 cents higher than...
Local races roundup: Few contested races in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker counties
Many local races in counties around West Alabama were uncontested on the Nov. 8 ballot. Below is a roundup of how local races fared. In the Bibb County Sheriff’s race, Republican Jody Wade was running unopposed. In the Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent’s race, Republican Kevin Cotner won...
Alabama trustees approve plans for University Club reopening
The University of Alabama is moving forward with some big updates for its members-only University Club. During Friday’s board of trustees meeting, members approved new architectural designs for the club, which closed before COVID-19 and has not yet been reopened. Plans are in the works to reopen the club...
