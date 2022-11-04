Two officers face criminal charges after they left a woman in police custody in an SUV on railroad tracks when she was struck by a passing train. Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke faces charges of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The Weld County DA filed charges, including reckless endangerment against Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez as well. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley broke multiple bones and continues to recover from injuries she suffered in the September 16 crash. She was arrested in connection with an earlier road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she was accused of pointing a gun at someone. She was charged with felony menacing in that case.

FORT LUPTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO