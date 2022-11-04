Read full article on original website
Election results in Larimer County
In Larimer County, Rep. Joe Neguse was relected to the 2nd Congressional District. Neguse fended off four challengers, three of whom were third party candidates. Democratic incumbent County Commissioner John Kefalas has held onto his seat. Current Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith conceded in the race Tuesday night. Larimer County...
87 Twitter employees to be laid off from Boulder office
Nearly 100 Twitter employees will be laid off from the tech company’s Boulder officer in S’Park development. The Denver Post reports the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment confirms the 87 job cuts locally were part of a 50% workforce reduction since Tesla founder Elon Musk took ownership of the company. The layoffs take effect in the New Year. Musk called the layoffs “unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” For more, visit https://www.denverpost.com/
Loveland man arrested in connection to Wisconsin murder
A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin is arrested in Loveland. Larimer County deputies handcuffed Philip Schmidt-Way on the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday. The 51-year-old is accused of killing a relative in Wisconsin in July of last year. She was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Inside his Loveland home, officers with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force said they found 150 pounds of dried pot, 50 live marijuana plants, and thousands of dollars of cash in his home. He’ll likely face additional drug charges locally.
Severance residents cry foul over proposed gun range
Residents are speaking out against a proposed gun range in Severance. The Greeley Tribune reports at a recent public meeting, residents said not only is the range that would be 500 feet from some homes, a safety concern, they’re also concerned about noise and costs. The gun range is part of the town’s 10-year plan. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Lafayette police officer hurt, suspect dead in shoot-out
An exchange of gunfire left a Lafayette police officer hurt and a suspect dead. Police said the officer had spotted a stolen vehicle at a Circle K gas station on the 200 block of West South Boulder Road. They said a man associated with the vehicle shot the officer in the leg; the officer returned fire, killing the suspect. The suspect hasn’t been identified. A woman associated with the vehicle was detained at the scene. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.
Officers charged after woman in police custody hit by train
Two officers face criminal charges after they left a woman in police custody in an SUV on railroad tracks when she was struck by a passing train. Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke faces charges of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The Weld County DA filed charges, including reckless endangerment against Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez as well. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley broke multiple bones and continues to recover from injuries she suffered in the September 16 crash. She was arrested in connection with an earlier road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she was accused of pointing a gun at someone. She was charged with felony menacing in that case.
