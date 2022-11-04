Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
How is the city of Des Moines conquering potholes?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you noticed fewer potholes on Des Moines streets?. The city says new tax dollars are helping fix roads faster than ever, but it is a work in progress. KCCI watched Monday as a city road crew used asphalt patches to fix potholes. “It's very...
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
iheart.com
City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam
(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
KCCI.com
New Food Bank of Iowa contract addendum affecting supplies at some pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new requirement by the Food Bank of Iowa is shrinking supplies at some food pantries. The Food Bank asked its partners to commit to a minimum distribution of one three-day food supply once a month. Some partners were on board, but others walked away from their partnership.
KCCI.com
Pleasant Hill Library removes fines for items returned late
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill is the latest public library to remove fines for items returned late. The Pleasant Hill Public Library Board voted to drop the fines, saying actually they stop people from returning the late materials or even stepping foot back in the library. "Fines have...
KCCI.com
No Election Day stickers in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
KCCI.com
What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
WOWT
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown, a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles northeast of Des Moines. The...
4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
KCCI.com
Fire badly damages Bondurant home
BONDURANT, Iowa — Crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a burning home in Bondurant. Bondurant fire chief Aaron Kreuger tells KCCI the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. to a home on Alpha Street. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and activated a second...
Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show
Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
KCRG.com
High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
KBUR
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
