ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

How is the city of Des Moines conquering potholes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you noticed fewer potholes on Des Moines streets?. The city says new tax dollars are helping fix roads faster than ever, but it is a work in progress. KCCI watched Monday as a city road crew used asphalt patches to fix potholes. “It's very...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam

(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pleasant Hill Library removes fines for items returned late

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill is the latest public library to remove fines for items returned late. The Pleasant Hill Public Library Board voted to drop the fines, saying actually they stop people from returning the late materials or even stepping foot back in the library. "Fines have...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

No Election Day stickers in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident

A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WOWT

4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown, a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles northeast of Des Moines. The...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WGAU

4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire badly damages Bondurant home

BONDURANT, Iowa — Crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a burning home in Bondurant. Bondurant fire chief Aaron Kreuger tells KCCI the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. to a home on Alpha Street. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and activated a second...
BONDURANT, IA
B100

Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show

Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
TAMA, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday

One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy