"Hopefully, we’re gonna see a full house soon" - Swiatek references poor crowd turnout after WTA Finals win

"I got pretty nervous, and kind of had a crisis of panic" - Nerves nearly got the better of Garcia in reaching WTA Finals semis
Caroline Garcia was able to overcome big nerves in her match against Kasatkina to secure a spot in the WTA Finals semi-finals. The French player was up a break in the opening set but then lost four games in a row to lose it. She then smashed Kasatkina in the second set 6-1 but found herself losing an early break in the final set. Facing a couple of break points, Garcia held firm and then outplayed the Russian in the tiebreak to take it.
"I gave her a lot of easy matches this season" - Superb Sabalenka stuns Swiatek at WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka stunned Iga Swiatek in a fascinating match that saw the Belarusian playing the best tennis she played in a long time. She was superb outplaying Swiatek from the baseline and even found her serve in the final set to keep the Polish player away from any chances to pull back the break. It was not the first match they played this year and Sabalenka referenced that after the match:
"The legs were a bit heavy but I was just excited, I was feeling very pumped" - Garcia ran off adrenaline during Sakkari win to reach final at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia smashed Maria Sakkari fairly easily to advance to the WTA Finals semi-final impressing herself in the process. Nobody expected Garcia to win this easily with many thinking she would not be able to win the match at all. Sakkari was well-rested and confident having won three matches in the round-robin system. It was not even competitive as the French player established herself as the aggressive player early on and just rolled from there.
Sakkari remains undefeated at WTA Finals with easy victory over Jabeur, advances to semifinals as group winner
Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari made it a clean sweep in the group stage at the WTA Finals, cruising past Ons Jabeur to remain undefeated behind a superb performance on Friday night. Sakkari needed just 68 minutes to get past Jabeur, recording an emphatic 6-2 6-3 victory in front of...
Swiatek shows dominance with new record at WTA Finals: "Last year I wouldn’t have even dreamed of it"
Iga Swiatek finished off the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals with a straight-sets win over Coco Gauff setting another record. The Polish player finished the 'group' stage of the event with zero losses and she didn't drop a single set in all those wins. She became the 9th player to not drop a single set in the early part of the event since the current format was re-introduced in 2003:
Tracy Austin disappointed in Coco Gauff's performance after early WTA Finals exit - "She doesn't want to hit a forehand"
Coco Gauff's straight-sets defeat against Daria Kasatkina in the WTA Finals on Thursday has put her out of semifinal contention. The American had earlier lost her opening match against Caroline Garcia, also in straight sets. Analyzing the loss in an interview with The Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Tracy...
Lleyton Hewitt's son making progress towards emulating his father, wins first junior ITF title at age 13
By winning his first ITF juniors title, 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, is beginning to create his own waves in the sport. Cruz was a charming toddler who used to wow the audience in Melbourne Park every summer with his shockingly bright blonde curls a few years ago, but now, the son of the Australian Legend is growing up fast.
Swiatek finishes round robin undefeated by smashing Gauff at WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek is still undefeated at the WTA Finals as she smashed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-0 to finish 3-0 in the round-robin stage. Coco Gauff has played Iga Swiatek a couple of times this year but each time the Polish player smashed her. They played in the San Diego quarter-finals a few weeks ago and Swiatek smashed her 6-0 6-3 leaving Gauff very disappointed. She didn't fare much better in this one as the score was pretty much the same.
"I remember I won that match and the only one who was clapping was my coach" - Sakkari on feeling 'intimidated' defeating Serena Williams
Playing a native player at an event is a very tricky thing to do and Maria Sakkari knows all about it recalling a 2020 instance. The Greek player played an American on American soil at the WTA Finals and it's something that is quite intimidating to do. She handled it well this time around winning the match but that was not the case when she scored one of the biggest wins of her career.
Sakkari reveals Kerber warning prior to 2022 season: "She was like good luck this season, it's gonna be the toughest one"
Maria Sakkari experienced a very tough season in 2022 that ended at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a loss in the semi-finals. The Greek player had a major breakout season last year nearly reaching her first grand slam final at Roland Garros as well as solidifying herself as a top 10 player. She did not win a trophy despite playing some finals and she did a similar thing this year albeit her results were not nearly as consistent as last year.
Stubbs weighs in on Djokovic ATP Finals debate: "Not having Djokovic would have been dumb"
Rennae Stubbs praised the ATP for including the grand slam exception rule allowing Djokovic to play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing in the top 8. Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing the year in the top 8 rankings-wise and it's made possible due to the fact that he's a grand slam champion. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 to be able to play and he did just that.
Frustrated Gauff laments poor WTA Finals display: "It’s probably the worst week of the year for me. I’ve never lost so much so fast"
Coco Gauff finished her WTA Finals by going 0-6 in combined singles and doubles matches leaving the teenager very frustrated. It was supposed to be this grand occasion where Coco Gauff would show she belongs among the best on the Tour in both singles and doubles but it was anything but. The American was expected to do well playing in front of native fans in her country but she really didn't.
“I’m just fearless on the court, I’m enjoying myself here” - Confidence sky high for Sakkari after final group game at WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari downed Ons Jabeur in straight sets to top her group at the WTA Finals and she's been delighted by the result. Sakkari has not had a very good year so far but found some form in Guadalajara recently with the form translating to the WTA Finals. Another straight-set victory made her really happy as she topped a very tricky group where many did not see her advance at all:
(VIDEO) Sabalenka takes aim at 'annoying' fan after Pegula win: "Thanks everyone for your support, except from that guy"
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals but she blasted a fan following the math for being annoying. Sabalenka needed to win against Pegula to keep herself in contention for a semi-final spot at the WTA Finals and ultimately she was able to get it. Speaking after the match Sabalenka jokingly blasted a fan for being annoying in a hilarious interview:
Carolina Garcia wins crazy match against Kasatkina to book WTA Finals semi-finals
Caroline Garcia needed well over two hours to solve the Kasatkina riddle but she was able to do so winning 4-6 6-1 7-6(5). It was a comeback win for Garcia against Kasatkina as the Russian player won the opening set 6-4. That set the tone early for the match and it was pretty evident that it would be a crazy match and it truly was. Kasatkina was up an early break 2-1 then Garcia took over 4-2 and then Kasatkina finished it off 6-4.
"It’s the first season that Coco Gauff is not under the age of eligibility" - Davenport believes multiple factors including fatigue disrupted Gauff's WTA Finals debut
Former world number one Lindsay Davenport spoke about Coco Gauff and while her WTA Finals experience was so disappointing. Many expected great things from Coco Gauff in Forth Worth at the WTA Finals. It was the first WTA Finals she played in her career and Davenport thinks that played a part in why she lost all three of her singles and all three of her doubles matches:
Auger-Aliassime sees Djokovic Laver Cup win as a turning point: “it's true that confidence could be something in the air that we can't pinpoint”
Felix Auger-Aliassime is experienced the best weeks of his life on Tour in the past month and it all started with his win over Djokovic. The Canadian took out Djokovic at the Laver Cup in quite convincing fashion to start the comeback that would essentially give Team World their first Laver Cup win. Remembering that in Paris, Auger explained that that's when it turned:
Kasatkina gutted after crashing out of WTA Finals: "Of course now I hate everything"
Daria Kasatkina lost a very close match to Caroline Garcia failing to move to the WTA Finals semi-finals and it's left her devastated. Kasatkina had plenty of chances to win this match but she was unable to play her best when she needed to. Garcia was the player that risked more and she was ultimately rewarded for that in the final set tiebreak. Speaking after the match, Kasatkina was devastated:
Connors full of praise for Auger-Aliassime: "He's one of those guys now with Alcaraz, Ruud and Sinner to start taking over"
Legendary player Jimmy Connors thinks that Auger-Aliassime is part of the next batch of players that will soon start to take over. The American player has a podcast with his son where they talk tennis among other things and in the most recent episode, the player with the most singles trophies ever reflected on the Canadian. He believes him an integral part of the next batch of players that will take over from the current best:
Rune executes plan to end Auger-Aliassime's run: "I managed to do it almost perfectly"
Holger Rune avenged his Basel final loss to Auger-Aliassime by beating the Canadian to move to his maiden ATP 1000 final in Paris. It was a perfect match from Ruud who took apart the game of Auger-Aliassime explaining after the match that he executed the plan perfectly. Felix admitted after the match that Rune exposed the weaknesses in his game.
