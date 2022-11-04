"Hopefully, we’re gonna see a full house soon" - Swiatek references poor crowd turnout after WTA Finals win

Caroline Garcia needed well over two hours to solve the Kasatkina riddle but she was able to do so winning 4-6 6-1 7-6(5). It was a comeback win for Garcia against Kasatkina as the Russian player won the opening set 6-4. That set the tone early for the match and it was pretty evident that it would be a crazy match and it truly was. Kasatkina was up an early break 2-1 then Garcia took over 4-2 and then Kasatkina finished it off 6-4.

1 DAY AGO