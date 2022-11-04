Read full article on original website
Related
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
North Dakotans love their beer, that's no secret. But what beers are we drinking the most?. I was curious; what are the best beers you can get in the Fall around Bismarck Mandan? I started calling around to different breweries to see what they had to say. What is most popular on tap? What's flying off the shelves right now?
Carley Ramsdell’s Passion Is Bismarck’s Gain
This is my favorite part of my job by far... ...talking to others who have a true passion in life. I had a chance to sit down and talk to 20-year-old Carley Ramsdell - a Bismarck native who has the gift, the "Eye" that has made others happy. Most of us now only take pictures with our camera phone, and in today's technology it's not too difficult to take a decent shot, but we are not even close to being in the same league as Carley. Since she was a little girl she has always loved taking pictures, and that carried on with her. She targets her talents toward nature and family, but really excels in just life - drawing out emotion through her pictures is what she does best. Carley has two cameras, the first one she uses the most is a Canon Rebel T7, and the second one is a Canon Rebel 2000. I asked her what she loves the most about her photography "I look to capture the beauty in all things - ALL things" Let me try and give you a quick image in your head of what she just said, taking a worn-out old picnic bench and bringing out an instant familiar smile in all of us.
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up for something called "CodeRED" notifications. CodeRED is a community notification system, that reaches out to residents when important information comes through and needs to be shared. -- Had to squeeze in a Jack Nicholson, "A Few Good Men" reference. What Kind Of...
Mandan Police Take No “Smoke Break” In Handling Moe’s Burglary
Have you ever heard that famous old expression "Crime Does Not Pay?" Well, in this case, it could end up paying off someone who may have led Mandan Police in quickly putting behind bars four suspects in the Saturday early morning burglary of Moe's Smoke Shop here in Mandan. While most of us were sleeping around 12:15 am this past Saturday, a couple of individuals were seen scouring inside Moe's taking everything they could- this was within seconds after they heaved a couple of huge rocks through the front glass door. Now, this wasn't in the back or at a place off the main drag, this was within like 10-15 yards away from Memorial Highway. The long short of things the thieves got away with an estimated 5-10 thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
Moe’s Smoke Shop In Mandan Burglarized – Reward Offered
I saw this back in early September, the sign promoting another Moe's Smoke Shop... ...this one was in Mandan. How perfect, right down the street from our radio station. I have been to their store many times over on 3500 N 14th St. I am a fan of cigars and they have a huge variety of different kinds, and if you are not familiar, you would be amazed at just how different one brand could be from another as far as quality and price. I was blown away ( and still am ) by how big their Bismarck store is - besides the smokes, they have vapes, and glass water pipes, and get this, the coolest arrangement of shoes I have seen anywhere! So when I actually saw their sign here in Mandan at 3930 Memorial Highway ( formerly Prairie Patriot Firearms ) I immediately began to look forward to the opening in early December.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
Gun raffles are always popular in these parts and there's a good one coming up this Thursday. "The Beers For Deer" 10 Gun Raffle presented by the Mule Deer Foundation. This event will be held this Thursday, October 27th, at The Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck. This is a lively and quick event from 6 pm to 8 pm.
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)
Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
Halloween Night In BisMan Brings Goblins And Porch Thieves
Here is a quick recap of last night, Halloween - a tradition we all know and love. There were parties all around town this past weekend in Bismarck and Mandan, adult ones, grown-ups dressed as their favorite celebrity, or maybe a good old-fashioned witch - but last night was the one kids have been waiting for all year. The tradition of roaming around the neighborhoods as a scary goblin or a miniature Batman, with one goal in mind, "Trick or Treat..." and candy galore. Ever since I was young, I planned my Halloween route for like weeks, armed with a big old empty pillow case, I would set out with a few friends and take to the streets like there was a competition involved, see how much candy I could collect. One thing that seems to have stayed the same happened here last night in Bismarck, as well as I'm quite sure all over the country. Porch pirates. Not cute ones with a parrot on their shoulder either.
There Is Life Now To 915 E Bismarck Expressway
Funny that I just did a story on this less than a week ago... That's right, I drove over with our company vehicle and parked in the lonely parking lot. I showed a couple of pics and wrote a story about the 915 E Bismarck Expressway - you know it quite well, it's right across the street from Cash Wise. My goal for the whole article was to be somewhat cute and come up with some far-fetched ideas of what kind of businesses COULD be coming in the near future - HOWEVER today I found out that "There Is Life To 915 E Bismarck Expressway" The rumbling and tearing down the lot has begun -
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
Bargains To Deck Your Halls Begin Friday In Downtown Bismarck
Not only can you refresh your holiday decorations at dimes to the dollar, but you'll help local families restart their futures. The key is to shop early for the best selection. The Seeds of Hope Christmas Store continues to grow season after season. Come see for yourself this Friday night....
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0