Every race and measure on the Sacramento ballot: 2022 Election Results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After election night sweeps through Sacramento, voters will know the future makeup of the city council and the future of the city's recent effort to address the homeless crisis. Three city council seats are on the line election night, specifically for districts 1, 3 and 5....
Lathrop's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
LATHROP, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Lathrop. Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal is look for another term as mayor, but John Thanh Do is hoping to fill that role himself. The first wave of election results...
Solano County Election Results: What to expect on election night 2022
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Solano County's midterm election results start pouring in Tuesday evening. The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote-by-Mail ballots that are processed before Election Day. Totals will be updated every hour after 8 p.m....
Fairfield's Mayor Race: 2022 election results
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Fairfield. Incumbent Mayor Harry Price is facing challenges from Councilwoman Catherine Moy and from candidate Chauncey Banks. Voters will determine whether Price gets another term as mayor or whether the city's leadership duties will fall to someone else.
Elk Grove's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Elk Grove. This year's contest is a slightly different twist on what voters saw in 2020. Incumbent Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is looking to serve another two-year term as mayor, but Brian Pastor is also vying to fill that term himself. Pastor ran against then-Mayor Steve Ly and Singh-Allen in 2020 but only garnered 18% of the vote.
Vacaville Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Vacaville. The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote-by-Mail ballots that are processed before Election Day. Totals...
Major storm coinciding with Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first major storm of the season is coinciding with Election Day in California. While the situation is not an ideal one, officials said there are options to consider with early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes. They said people should also have a plan in place to make sure the weather doesn't deter them from the polls.
‘Small things can keep people from exercising their vote’ | Boosting access to the polls | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In these weeks leading up to the election, ABC10 has been out in the community, engaging with voters and potential voters; providing information on where and how to participate in the elections; and asking people what barriers or concerns might keep them from voting. While talking...
Nguyen vs. Guerra for State Assembly D10: 2022 Election Results
ELK GROVE, Calif. — With incumbent Jim Cooper vacating the seat for a successful run for Sacramento County sheriff, this race pits two Democrats against each other: Nguyen, an Elk Grove City Council member, and Guerra, a Sacramento City Council member. Nguyen edged out Guerra as the top vote-getter in the June 7 primary. Eric Rigard, the lone Republican among the five candidates, finished a close third. He died on June 21 while the votes were still being counted.
Love and Politics | Here's how one married couple is helping voters in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — For some people, elections can be divisive. But, a couple living in Sacramento County says the election season brings them closer together for a cause greater than themselves. Larry and Margie Miramontes have been married for 51 years. For more than a decade, they've been...
Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
Folsom mayor to stay on ballot after court ruling
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell will stay on the midterm election ballot, according to a tentative ruling made in Sacramento Superior Court, Thursday. This comes after Folsom officials learned Councilmember Mike Kozlowski collected a number of signatures for Howell. Officials then filed a petition in Sacramento Superior Court for emergency review of the candidacy of Howell and the review of ballots cast in her favor.
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Prior to the new rules, individuals who...
Welcome.US bringing jobs to Afghan, Ukrainian refugees in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Humanitarian organizations dedicated to aiding resettlement in the U.S. will be hosting a job fair for refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine in Sacramento. Welcome.US, the largest coalition for refugee resettlement in the country, and REACT DC will be hosting a two-day Newcomer Hiring Fair in Sacramento...
Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
'This one is even better than last year': Old Sacramento's Christmas tree arrives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's officially the start of the holiday season in Old Sacramento with the unveiling of the Christmas tree. It comes to the capital city from Shasta County and is the tallest ever for this area at 65-feet. This marks a 13-year tradition at the Old Sacramento...
Stockton students brainstorm solutions to deal with city's hyacinth problem
STOCKTON, Calif. — An invasive issue has once again blanketed Stockton's rivers and lakes in green and now local college students are brainstorming solutions to fix it. Water hyacinth, which thrives in drought conditions growing on shallow, slow-moving waterways, crowds out native plants, blocks water intakes, shades out shallow-water fish habitats and obstructs navigational channels.
Man accused of recording woman in bathroom stall at Sac State University Union, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State police need your help identifying a man accused of recording a woman inside a campus bathroom Monday morning. According to an email sent to students, police received the report around 9:30 a.m. The email says the victim was in a women’s stall in the...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 5-6
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a film festival, sneaker gala or a local marketplace sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight...
Hopeful Sacramentans buy tickets as Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Powerball hit its highest ever jackpot of $1.6 billion, Sacramento convenience stores and markets were flooded with people grabbing their last tickets ahead of Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20 and Power Play 3. Hervinder Singh, Metro Food...
