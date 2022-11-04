ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

Lathrop's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

LATHROP, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Lathrop. Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal is look for another term as mayor, but John Thanh Do is hoping to fill that role himself. The first wave of election results...
LATHROP, CA
ABC10

Fairfield's Mayor Race: 2022 election results

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Fairfield. Incumbent Mayor Harry Price is facing challenges from Councilwoman Catherine Moy and from candidate Chauncey Banks. Voters will determine whether Price gets another term as mayor or whether the city's leadership duties will fall to someone else.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Elk Grove. This year's contest is a slightly different twist on what voters saw in 2020. Incumbent Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is looking to serve another two-year term as mayor, but Brian Pastor is also vying to fill that term himself. Pastor ran against then-Mayor Steve Ly and Singh-Allen in 2020 but only garnered 18% of the vote.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Vacaville Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Vacaville. The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote-by-Mail ballots that are processed before Election Day. Totals...
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Major storm coinciding with Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first major storm of the season is coinciding with Election Day in California. While the situation is not an ideal one, officials said there are options to consider with early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes. They said people should also have a plan in place to make sure the weather doesn't deter them from the polls.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Nguyen vs. Guerra for State Assembly D10: 2022 Election Results

ELK GROVE, Calif. — With incumbent Jim Cooper vacating the seat for a successful run for Sacramento County sheriff, this race pits two Democrats against each other: Nguyen, an Elk Grove City Council member, and Guerra, a Sacramento City Council member. Nguyen edged out Guerra as the top vote-getter in the June 7 primary. Eric Rigard, the lone Republican among the five candidates, finished a close third. He died on June 21 while the votes were still being counted.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Folsom mayor to stay on ballot after court ruling

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell will stay on the midterm election ballot, according to a tentative ruling made in Sacramento Superior Court, Thursday. This comes after Folsom officials learned Councilmember Mike Kozlowski collected a number of signatures for Howell. Officials then filed a petition in Sacramento Superior Court for emergency review of the candidacy of Howell and the review of ballots cast in her favor.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Welcome.US bringing jobs to Afghan, Ukrainian refugees in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Humanitarian organizations dedicated to aiding resettlement in the U.S. will be hosting a job fair for refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine in Sacramento. Welcome.US, the largest coalition for refugee resettlement in the country, and REACT DC will be hosting a two-day Newcomer Hiring Fair in Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton students brainstorm solutions to deal with city's hyacinth problem

STOCKTON, Calif. — An invasive issue has once again blanketed Stockton's rivers and lakes in green and now local college students are brainstorming solutions to fix it. Water hyacinth, which thrives in drought conditions growing on shallow, slow-moving waterways, crowds out native plants, blocks water intakes, shades out shallow-water fish habitats and obstructs navigational channels.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 5-6

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a film festival, sneaker gala or a local marketplace sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

