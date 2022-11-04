ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Elk Grove. This year's contest is a slightly different twist on what voters saw in 2020. Incumbent Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is looking to serve another two-year term as mayor, but Brian Pastor is also vying to fill that term himself. Pastor ran against then-Mayor Steve Ly and Singh-Allen in 2020 but only garnered 18% of the vote.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO