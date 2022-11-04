Wingard's 10th-place finish headlines Day 1 of state XC meet

Braswell's Macy Wingard runs in a race earlier this season. The freshman finished 10th at the 6A UIL state cross country meet as the Denton-area's top finisher from Day 1. Courtesy photo/Gary Brown

Several area runners were in action Friday morning as classes 2A, 4A and 6A kicked off Day 1 of the UIL state cross country meet.

Individuals from Braswell and Guyer competed in the Class 6A races while Aubrey, Krum and Sanger had representatives in the 4A races. Individuals from Ryan, Argyle, Denton High and Ponder along with the Pilot Point girls team are set to compete Saturday morning in the 5A and 3A races, respectively.