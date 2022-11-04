ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Record-Chronicle

Wingard's 10th-place finish headlines Day 1 of state XC meet

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMVwQ_0iyx8Igp00
Braswell's Macy Wingard runs in a race earlier this season. The freshman finished 10th at the 6A UIL state cross country meet as the Denton-area's top finisher from Day 1. Courtesy photo/Gary Brown

Several area runners were in action Friday morning as classes 2A, 4A and 6A kicked off Day 1 of the UIL state cross country meet.

Individuals from Braswell and Guyer competed in the Class 6A races while Aubrey, Krum and Sanger had representatives in the 4A races. Individuals from Ryan, Argyle, Denton High and Ponder along with the Pilot Point girls team are set to compete Saturday morning in the 5A and 3A races, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Guyer pulls off stunning upset of No. 1 Highland Park as Argyle's season ends

With the field quickly narrowing as the high school volleyball playoffs progress, just four Denton-area teams remained in the postseason heading into Tuesday night. The Denton Record-Chronicle was on-hand as Aubrey pulled off a 3-0 sweep of Frisco Panther Creek on a night where Guyer and Argyle were also in action. Liberty Christian is set to play its TAPPS 5A state semifinal match with Austin St. Michael's on Thursday.
ARGYLE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Aubrey advances to regional semifinals behind third straight sweep

Aubrey continued its run of postseason dominance Tuesday at Ryan High as it knocked off Frisco Panther Creek 3-0 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. It marked the Lady Chaparrals' third straight sweep after they also picked up 3-0 wins over Hampton Prep and Alvarado in their first two playoff matches. This latest victory sends Aubrey to the Class 4A Region II tournament in Mesquite where it will face No. 5-ranked Canton (33-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Horn High.
AUBREY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy