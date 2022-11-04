ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CavUS_0iyx8GvN00

This is honestly brilliant.

While some folks have already completed their Christmas décor , others have no intention on hanging their until we get closer to the holiday and if you’re one of those people that procrastinate on getting your house together for Christmas decorations and wait until the last minute, rest easy in knowing you’re not the only one.

TikTok user @mrskreitinger can relate and actually came up with a brilliant hack to get your house in the Christmas spirit quickly using what you already have in your home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

How convenient is this?! All you need to do to quickly decorate your house for Christmas is take some Christmas wrapping paper and wrap different picture frames and décor pieces around your home. Granted, to do this hack, it does help to have some great wrapping skills, so if you struggle with wrapping gifts, maybe check out a tutorial online. The best part about this décor hack is that it’s so easy to remove the decorations because all you need to do is simply unwrap the frames and décor and throw the wrapping paper away or neatly remove the wrapping paper and reuse it again next year!

What a genius and easy Christmas hack !

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two reveals she is REFUSING to buy Christmas presents for her family because it is 'too stressful' amid cost-of-living crisis - while her children will receive 'second hand' gifts

A British mother has revealed how she will save thousands of pounds this Christmas – by refusing to buy people presents. Heidi Ondrak, 51, from Plymouth, used to splash out over £1,000 during the festive period but this year, as the cost of living crisis rages on, has decided to ditch the shopping altogether.
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
livingetc.com

Minimalist Christmas decor – 7 ways to have a merry yet elegantly festive home

These minimalist Christmas decor ideas will give you several reasons to scale back permanently in your decorations, not just this year but every year. This is because, clean, minimal, and pared-back decor allows you to live in the spirit of festivities for longer and even make the decorations a part of your everyday life.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
503
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy