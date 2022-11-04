Read full article on original website
Related
The Difference Between Zero-Sugar and Electrolyte Sports Drinks
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Whether you’ve just finished a strenuous hike or have been working in the heat all day, you’re probably reaching for a sports drink to rehydrate. There are two prominent varieties of the drink: electrolyte sports drinks and sugar-free sports drinks. Here’s what electrolyte sports drinks and sugar-free sports drinks are made of, their differences, and which is best in a given situation.
How Flylow Comes Up with Its Wacky Product Names (Like the Pierogi Jacket)
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I’m Jewish and grew up eating pierogies stuffed with mashed potatoes that my dad would make at home. The first time I went to New York City he also took me to a Polish restaurant and we ordered heaps of these delicious dumplings. They’re hands down one of my favorite foods and I have to admit I never expected to ski in a fleece jacket by the same name.
Sébastien Bouin Just Completed the Hardest Graded Sport Climb in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. French climber Sébastien Bouin recently completed what is believed to be the hardest sport climbing route in the United States, sending Suprême Jumbo Love at Clark Mountain, California on November 1. The 230-foot route has a 5.15c grade, and it is a direct start to Jumbo Love (5.15b), which Bouin made the fourth ascent of after just ten days of effort, on October 19.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0