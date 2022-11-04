Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Two men found dead in Edinburgh flats will be 'forever missed'
The families of two men found dead in a block of flats in Edinburgh have said they will be "forever missed". The bodies of Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were discovered at Greendykes Road, Craigmillar, last Tuesday. Ian MacLeod, 65, was charged with two counts of murder when...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further charge after man killed in street stabbing
Another person has been charged after a 21-year-old man was knocked off his bike and fatally stabbed in the leg in Berkshire. Kyron Lee died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October after being struck by a car in Earls Lane and attacked by a group of men. Yakoub Tarafi,...
BBC
Abdirahim Mohamed: Four guilty of murdering man lured to stab death
Four men have been convicted of murdering an 18-year-old man who was ambushed during a fake drug deal. Abdirahim Mohamed was attacked in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September and died early the next day. Rizwan Gul, 26, Mohammed Hansrod, 30, Israfeel Gul, 28, and Zakir Brant, 26, were all...
BBC
Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed
Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
BBC
Rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds - inquest
Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped as Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, known as Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on 25 October. Coroner Nadia...
BBC
Danielle Jones: Uncle who killed niece's case goes to Parole Board
A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has had his case referred to the Parole Board for release. Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. Her uncle Stuart Campbell was jailed for life for her kidnap...
US authorities make new requests to extradite RI man from Scotland
The US Embassy in London sent two new requests to UK authorities seeking the return of a RI man they say faked his own death and went on the run.
BBC
Harry Dunn's mum supports Qatar crash death family
Harry Dunn's mother has been supporting the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Qatar, their spokesman said. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, died in a crash near Doha in 2019. Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for Ms Tsakanika and Mr Dunn's families, said there...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby returned to murder-accused parents despite concerns
A baby boy who died on Christmas Day after suffering "appalling" injuries was returned to the care of his murder-accused parents earlier than recommended, a court has heard. Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden are accused of murdering 10-month-old Finley Boden in 2020, 39 days after he was placed back in their care.
BBC
Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest
A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. He died of a gunshot wound to the head...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Cloudside man jailed for serving mince pies in lockdown
A man who broke Covid lockdown rules by serving wine and mince pies at a shooting club, then later attempted to destroy evidence, has been jailed. Licence holder Maurice Snelling broke tier three restrictions at Cloudside Shooting Grounds in 2020. At the time, venues in Staffordshire were only allowed to...
BBC
Men jailed for abuse and torture of victims in Walsall
Two men who imprisoned, abused and tortured three others over several months have been jailed. Roheed Ahmed and Kameron Hussain's victims were were stripped naked, hit with brooms and one man had liquid poured on him which was set alight. Another man was also forced to smoke heroin as part...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard. Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle. Mr Parry...
BBC
York: Man arrested after eggs thrown at King Charles
A man has been arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York. A protester was restrained by police as crowds gathered at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city, to greet the couple. He was heard to shout "this country...
BBC
Spencer Beynon died of neck injury not Taser, inquest hears
An ex-soldier who died after being Tasered by police had a neck injury that caused his death, an inquest has heard. Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died near his home in Maes y Bwlch on 14 June 2016. A pathologist said he found no evidence the use of a...
Comments / 0