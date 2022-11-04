ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells County, IN

WOWO News

Man seriously injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Coldwater, Ohio man was seriously injured in a Mercer County crash Sunday morning. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Two Pets Lost In Weekend House Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A house fire was extinguished in 15 minutes Sunday afternoon but not before taking the lives of two family pets. Fort Wayne Fire officials responded just after 4 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 8214 Westridge Road. Crews could see “thick black smoke” from miles away, according to a news release. When crews arrived, they found in the back of the home, involving a three-season room, great room and kitchen. Tankers were called in because the area does not have fire hydrants. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before the additional water supply arrived, however.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
loud1033.com

Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Allen County judge to handle Delphi homicide case

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will to handle the case of the two slain teenagers in Carroll County after the judge recused himself earlier this week. Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener was to have handled the case of Richard Allen, a drugstore employee, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi.
DELPHI, IN
WOWO News

New Allen County Jail designs available to view

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment

GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
UNION CITY, IN

