Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs
Investigators say a suspected Wells County cockfighting ring was rooted in Burmese culture.
WOWO News
Man seriously injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Coldwater, Ohio man was seriously injured in a Mercer County crash Sunday morning. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
WANE-TV
Pickup truck driver in critical condition after sedan runs stop sign in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old seriously injured Sunday morning, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road, according to...
wfft.com
Ossian man arrested on cockfighting-related charges; more than 100 roosters rescued
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Ossian man is in jail on cockfighting-related charges tonight after state and local authorities say they recovered more than a hundred roosters and hens from his property. The Wells County Sheriff says they were one of a number of agencies that searched the property at...
WOWO News
Two Pets Lost In Weekend House Fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A house fire was extinguished in 15 minutes Sunday afternoon but not before taking the lives of two family pets. Fort Wayne Fire officials responded just after 4 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 8214 Westridge Road. Crews could see “thick black smoke” from miles away, according to a news release. When crews arrived, they found in the back of the home, involving a three-season room, great room and kitchen. Tankers were called in because the area does not have fire hydrants. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before the additional water supply arrived, however.
95.3 MNC
Nearly 100 animals found in home, said to be in “unsuitable conditions”
As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The county sheriff’s office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 9-1-1 caller. The homeowner...
Muncie PD: Women shot inside their homes weren’t targeted in ‘senseless act of violence’
MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.” Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 S. Monroe Street on report of shots fired and found a woman who […]
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
Cockfighting operation shut down in Indiana: Humane Society
At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
loud1033.com
Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
wboi.org
Allen County judge to handle Delphi homicide case
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will to handle the case of the two slain teenagers in Carroll County after the judge recused himself earlier this week. Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener was to have handled the case of Richard Allen, a drugstore employee, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi.
wtvbam.com
Over 80 dogs found hoarded in Steuben County, investigation being conducted
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a York Township residence east of Angola. Deputies were called...
Walking for safety: New community initiative takes aim at crime in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Walking around Anderson Friday night, reflective vests brightened up the dark roads. They were worn by community volunteers to show those in town they're here to make Anderson a safer space. "We are doing a public safety walk, we are attempting to drum up public support...
WOWO News
New Allen County Jail designs available to view
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
WANE-TV
Councilman Arp requests police footage from Mayor Henry’s crash after Henry’s sentencing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge sentenced Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Thursday afternoon regarding his OWI case that resulted in a car crash in October. The judge accepted the parameters set in the plea agreement, which required Mayor Henry to $3,166 in restitution. Mayor Henry also had...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported 430 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 118,836 cases and 1,202 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19 can be found...
