Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday
Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks. Gobert landed in health and safety protocols Saturday and will a second straight game after playing through what was described as a non-COVID illness Friday. In Gobert's absence, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates for increased roles, but Karl Anthony-Towns figures to take on added usage as well.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Doubs (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Detroit. Doubs went down on the Packers' first play from scrimmage at the end of an 18-yard catch, hobbling to the sideline, having his right ankle examined and getting carted to the locker room afterward. With no chance to reenter this Week 9 contest, the offense will be down to Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
John Salley Doesn’t Think LeBron Will Break Scoring Record
The four-time champion explained his reasoning.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again
Jackson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jackson was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday with ankle and calf injuries. However, the 23-year-old was ultimately ruled inactive for an eighth straight week, and his next shot to suit up comes next Sunday versus the Browns.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Johnson: Out for season
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Panthers' DJ Moore: Disappears in blowout loss
Moore recorded two receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. After a couple of encouraging performances with PJ Walker under center, Moore was quiet in Carolina's blowout loss. He didn't manage a reception until the third quarter with Baker Mayfield under center and was overshadowed by Terrace Marshall in garbage time. Moore has proven his talent when given a reasonable opportunity this season, but the state of the Panthers' offense makes him difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Three grabs in win
Thielen secured three of seven targets for 67 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Thielen checked in third in receiving yards on the afternoon for Minnesota, putting up a higher tally than usual thanks in large part to a 36-yard grab. However, the veteran wideout apparently has some serious competition for targets moving forward in the form of newly acquired T.J. Hockenson, who drew nine looks in his team debut. Thielen will aim to build on his second straight 67-yard effort when he faces a tough Bills defense in a Week 10 road interconference showdown.
Comments / 0