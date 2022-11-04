Read full article on original website
Jean H. Tenza
Jean H. Tenza, 93, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born August 11, 1929 in Dempseytown, PA., she was the daughter of the late Clair & Ruth Heck Hartman. Jean attended school in Dempseytown and was a graduate of...
Thomas L. Carr
Thomas L. Carr, 81, of Boyers, Pa, passed away Thursday evening (11-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa on December 22, 1940, he was the son of the late Lloyd Lewis and Phyllis McCullough Carr. Tom served in the U.S. Navy for nearly four years...
Merritt R. Cramer
Merritt R. Cramer, age 80, of Sigel, PA, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on March 23, 1942 in Connellsville, PA, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy (Dahl) Cramer. Merritt was a veteran of the United States Air Force. On September...
Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan
Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at the home of his son in Oil City. Paul was born on July 1, 1941. He was the son of the late Charles and Elsie Carlson Meehan. Paul was a U.S. Navy...
Louis “Louie” Baynard
Louis “Louie” Baynard, of Knox, PA, was born on May 28th, 1958. Louis was under the loving care of the dedicated and caring staff of Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc. and had lived with TTSR, Inc. since November of 2007. Throughout his time at TTSR, Inc., Louis developed...
Janet Zimmerman Gracey
Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away on Monday morning, November 7, 2022. She was formerly of Pleasantville. Janet was born on January 3, 1927, in Millbrook to the late Floyd and Dessie (McClelland) Westlake. She was a graduate of Sandy Lake High...
Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith
Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith, 83, of Kane, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, November 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Kane. Born August 23, 1939 in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eloise Nichols Shrubb. She was a 1957 graduate of...
Francis “Fran” Park Elder Jr.
Francis “Fran” Park Elder Jr., 72, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1950, to the late Betty Kathrine (Sykes) and Francis Park Elder Sr., in Pittsburgh, PA. Fran graduated from South Hills High School and retired as a...
Stanley George Lutz
Stanley George Lutz, 65, of Oil City, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Born on April 10, 1957, he was a son to the late Maurice and Lenore Mock Lutz. On September 15, 1990, Stanley married Susanne Frawley Lutz, who survives. They...
Sara Claire Copenhaver
Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born on February 14, 1925, in McWilliams, to the late Frank and Mary (Hallman) Boozer. She married Leo Calvin Copenhaver, and he preceded her in death on June 8,...
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Local Man Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021...
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer
The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers. Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences. Send resume to:. Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF. 526 Elm Street, Box 8. Tionesta, PA...
Emlenton Teen Escapes Injury in Collision on Route 368
LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed into a utility pole off State Route 368 following a two-vehicle collision last Thursday afternoon. According to a report released on Saturday, November 5, by Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 368 and Pine Hollow Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.
Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred by Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote in the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard that was scheduled for November 9 has been continued and will resume on November 16 at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.
Oldest Election Official in County Got a New Perm for the Occasion
UTICA, Pa. (EYT) — At 90-years-old, Mary Donaldson is the oldest election official in Venango County; at least according to her. “I got my name in the paper this morning, but no picture. And they said I was 92,” she said. “Being 90 is bad enough! And no picture? I got a new perm and everything.”
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Election Staffs Work Into the Night
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— With the nation’s attention on two of Pennsylvania’s races—the contest between Josh Shapiro (D) and Doug Mastriano (R) for the Governorship, and the match-up between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) for the state’s open Senate seat—election workers across the state toiled into the night to tally the votes.
