Secret court ordered a woman who was trapped in body of a child to be medicated without her knowledge
A woman trapped in a girl’s body was ‘covertly’ given hormone medication on the orders of a judge sitting in secret. Her mother had not sought help over her failure to reach puberty and the judge concluded she didn’t want her daughter to grow up. The...
Father of 18-month-old boy who was repeatedly assaulted by his mother's boyfriend before he died tells court he was 'worried' when he saw 'big marks' on his son's face
The father of an 18-month boy, who was repeatedly assaulted in the months leading to his death, told a court he was 'worried' when he saw marks on his son's face. Tamika Beaton, 25, is accused of neglecting her son Andrew Cawker by leaving him in the care of her boyfriend Scott Coombe, 24.
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears
Disgusted by Sharon Graham's plan to kill Bruce Saunders, Peter Koenig concedes he still rang her the night he fed his friend's body into a woodchipper. A member of Graham's alleged 'love quadrangle', Koenig was recalled to give evidence at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after new phone records were obtained.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained
A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?
Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
Chilling details after girl, 5, found dead and mom makes horror confession to hospital staff about what’s in her truck
CHILLING details have emerged after a five-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother. Cops were rushed to Spring Creek Park in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday after the 35-year-old woman drove to hospital with the tot's body in her truck. In a briefing with reporters, Sgt. Ben...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears
A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Lucy Letby ‘wrote “I’m evil, I did this, I killed them on purpose” after murdering 7 babies and taking pic of bodies’
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies handwrote a confession saying "I'm evil, I did this", a court heard today. Lucy Letby, 32, allegedly wrote on a green Post-It note shown to jurors: "I don't deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough." It's claimed...
PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter
A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call
A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
3-year-old girl puts preschooler in headlock because he asked her to marry him: 'I took him down'
Her father said he used to wrestle with her when she was younger to help her gain strength and coordination.
Mother: 5-year-old described scratchy fingers of daycare owner now charged with 'forcible fondling'
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a 5-year-old girl told the court on Friday that her daughter described the scratchy fingers of one of the owners of her daycare center, leading to his charge on a sex offense. Malay Jindal, 58, who owns The Goddard School of Raleigh (North)...
