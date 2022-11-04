ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Recipe For The Silkiest Butternut Squash Soup

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdRKY_0iyx7A5k00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is here, the weather has taken a turn towards winter, and that means that we’re desperately trying to add squash to our diets in as many ways as possible. And while roasted squash is always welcome at our table, sometimes we want to try a dish that’s a little more refined. That’s where Giada De Laurentiis comes in. In the past, we’ve gobbled down her butternut squash and goat cheese pasta , and her butternut squash lasagna is a total show-stopper. But her latest squash recipe is pared down and creamy without being heavy, light but filling, and full of cozy fall flavor: it’s a silky butternut squash soup with fontina cheese crostini.

There’s something about smooth pureed soups that always feels fancy, but you really just need an immersion blender to make the magic happen. In fact, even though this recipe seems elegant and refined, it’s super easy to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHJZx_0iyx7A5k00
Courtesy of NutriBullet.

NutriBullet Immersion Blender $26.95 Buy now

To make the soup, which reminds us of the nutritious recipes in De Laurentiis’ Eat Better, Feel Better cookbook , you just need to saute onion, carrot, and garlic in a large stockpot, then add squash, broth, and simmer. When the veggies are tender, use your immersion blender to puree the ingredients until you have a velvety-smooth soup, no creamy needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsS3I_0iyx7A5k00
Courtesy of Rodale Books.

Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out $16.01 Buy now

In fact, though De Laurentiis calls for butter and chicken broth in her recipe, you could easily make this a vegan butternut squash soup by replacing the dairy butter with vegan butter, coconut oil, or more olive oil, and by using veggie broth instead of chicken.

De Laurentiis serves her smooth butternut squash soup with crunchy slices of crostini covered in melted Fontina cheese and chopped sage, but you can serve it with plain crostini to keep things dairy-free, or you can double-down on the cheesiness and make fontina grilled cheese sandwiches to accompany your soup. And at the end of the day, that’s why we love this easy, elegant butternut squash soup recipe so much — it’s the jumping off point for so many brilliant fall and winter meals.

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyAe7_0iyx7A5k00

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

King Ranch Chicken Casserole Recipe

When it comes to comfort foods, there's no doubt that a casserole is at the top of many people's lists. Casseroles are so great because they're easy to make, and they consist of one layer of goodness after the next. This king ranch chicken casserole has everything, from layers of tortillas, to shredded chicken mixed with two creamy soup bases, veggies, and plenty of gooey cheese on top.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Uses Store-Bought Pie Crust to Make This Delicious Appetizer That's Perfect for the Holidays

Hosting a dinner party this holiday season? After spending hours planning the entrée and sides, baking your dessert, and setting your dining table (the Turkey tablescapes are on point!), it’s almost time to welcome the guests. There’s just one problem: you forgot to prep an appetizer! Giada De Laurentiis knows how to impress a crowd with cuisine that is as delicious as it is easy, and her new crostata recipe is no exception. It calls for a handy, store-bought pie crust — that you probably already have in your freezer — for an appetizer that won’t last long at your...
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
TODAY.com

43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
shefinds

2 Fall Pastries No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They’re So High In Sugar

Who doesn’t love pumpkin spice season? Every time September rolls around, it seems there’s pumpkin-flavored treats everywhere you look, from lattes to cookies. However, it’s important to remember that what we put into our bodies plays a major role in our health—and unfortunately, there’s no denying that eating too much sugar can lead to serious consequences. And where there’s a pumpkin-flavored snack, there’s likely loads of sugar, especially when the snack is a pastry. While not all pumpkin treats are terrible for you, there are definitely a few you should think twice about before eating on a regular basis.
Marry Evens

Thanksgiving Recipes for Impress Your Guests

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and I had no list of fancy nancy dishes to impress the audience. I decided to jot down all ideas. Guess What!!! I did it… In this blog, I will share a compilation of Thanksgiving recipes that are sure to wow your guests, 50 Thanksgiving Recipes to Impress Your Guests and Perfect for Sharing! Choose one from the list after looking it over!
12tomatoes.com

Butternut Squash Casserole

Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Flathead Beacon

Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Sweet & Unique Dessert Recipe Is Perfect for a Comforting Fall Dish

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and no dinner feast is complete without a sumptuous pie — especially made by Giada De Laurentiis. On Nov 4, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of her new dessert recipe, instantly making our mouths water at the sight of the unique dish. She uploaded it with the caption, “This Mascarpone Apple Crumble Torta is just right for fall weather. A layer on the bottom and the top of an almondy, crunchy crumble, a mascarpone cheesecake layer in the center, and fresh apples nestled right in? The result is a not-too-sweet Italian torta of sorts, somewhere in between a cake and a cheesecake and a pie, but 100% delicious. Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”
University of Cincinnati News Record

Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day

The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy