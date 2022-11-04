Read full article on original website
Jean H. Tenza
Jean H. Tenza, 93, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born August 11, 1929 in Dempseytown, PA., she was the daughter of the late Clair & Ruth Heck Hartman. Jean attended school in Dempseytown and was a graduate of...
Thomas L. Carr
Thomas L. Carr, 81, of Boyers, Pa, passed away Thursday evening (11-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa on December 22, 1940, he was the son of the late Lloyd Lewis and Phyllis McCullough Carr. Tom served in the U.S. Navy for nearly four years...
Merritt R. Cramer
Merritt R. Cramer, age 80, of Sigel, PA, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on March 23, 1942 in Connellsville, PA, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy (Dahl) Cramer. Merritt was a veteran of the United States Air Force. On September...
Janet Zimmerman Gracey
Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away on Monday morning, November 7, 2022. She was formerly of Pleasantville. Janet was born on January 3, 1927, in Millbrook to the late Floyd and Dessie (McClelland) Westlake. She was a graduate of Sandy Lake High...
Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan
Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at the home of his son in Oil City. Paul was born on July 1, 1941. He was the son of the late Charles and Elsie Carlson Meehan. Paul was a U.S. Navy...
Francis “Fran” Park Elder Jr.
Francis “Fran” Park Elder Jr., 72, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1950, to the late Betty Kathrine (Sykes) and Francis Park Elder Sr., in Pittsburgh, PA. Fran graduated from South Hills High School and retired as a...
Sara Claire Copenhaver
Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born on February 14, 1925, in McWilliams, to the late Frank and Mary (Hallman) Boozer. She married Leo Calvin Copenhaver, and he preceded her in death on June 8,...
Donna Fox Shultz
Donna Fox Shultz, 77, of Cooperstown passed away on October 28, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on June 9, 1945, to the late Nelson and Shirley (Rogers) Fox. After graduating high school, Donna was employed by Lepley’s Bus Service as a Bus Driver for many years.
Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer
The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers. Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences. Send resume to:. Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF. 526 Elm Street, Box 8. Tionesta, PA...
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Election Staffs Work Into the Night
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— With the nation’s attention on two of Pennsylvania’s races—the contest between Josh Shapiro (D) and Doug Mastriano (R) for the Governorship, and the match-up between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) for the state’s open Senate seat—election workers across the state toiled into the night to tally the votes.
Police Searching for Titusville Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Providing False Information to Authorities
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Titusville woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department is searching for 44-year-old Sheila...
Oldest Election Official in County Got a New Perm for the Occasion
UTICA, Pa. (EYT) — At 90-years-old, Mary Donaldson is the oldest election official in Venango County; at least according to her. “I got my name in the paper this morning, but no picture. And they said I was 92,” she said. “Being 90 is bad enough! And no picture? I got a new perm and everything.”
Police Seeking Information on Burglar Who Ransacked Sugarcreek Residence
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a reported burglary in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened on Walnut Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Police say the complainant...
Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 Off-Ramp
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Monroe Township on October 30. According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, November 5, this crash happened near Interstate 80 and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle; Airlifted to Medical Facility with Head Injuries
LINESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old man was airlifted to a medical facility after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Linesville on Monday afternoon. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened at 4:49 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Penn Street in...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Finn
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Finn – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Finn is a senior male Cocker Spaniel. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Finn is friendly, gentle, and curious. He would be good in a...
Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
