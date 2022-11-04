UTICA, Pa. (EYT) — At 90-years-old, Mary Donaldson is the oldest election official in Venango County; at least according to her. “I got my name in the paper this morning, but no picture. And they said I was 92,” she said. “Being 90 is bad enough! And no picture? I got a new perm and everything.”

