Read full article on original website
Related
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
iheart.com
Iowa Secretary of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30,000 ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren county officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor's race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30,000 ballots, as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a 3,000 vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
KCCI.com
Iowa General Election results 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s website for local results. If you don't see results above, click here. If you don't see results above, click here.
iheart.com
Linn County Ballot Missing Race
(Linn County, IA) -- Some ballots in the Linn County Supervisor District 1 race were missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. Linn County auditor Joel Miller called it a failure of his office and apologized to both candidates and the voters.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
iheart.com
Jim Pillen Declares Victory in Nebraska Gubernatorial Election
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska has a new Governor-elect in Republican Jim Pillen. Just before 10:00 Tuesday night, Pillen declared victory in the Nebraska gubernatorial race against Democrat Carol Blood. "Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes, and in favor of commonsense, business leadership," said Pillen. "I want to thank the countless supporters across the state who made this victory possible tonight. Tomorrow, we begin again the work of making Nebraska the greatest place in the world to work and raise a family."
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
iheart.com
Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines
(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
iowapublicradio.org
Here are the key election results from Iowa
View live election results for key contests in Iowa. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
KCCI.com
When Iowans can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
DES MOINES, Iowa — A rare celestial sight is returning to central Iowa skies soon. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total lunar eclipse will take place, visible across much of North America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean. When it starts & what you’ll see. Here in Iowa, the...
iheart.com
Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
An Iowa State Fair Favorite Snack is On Sale — But Not For Long!
There are so many different and unique foods at the Iowa State Fair every year. Whether it's pork chop on a stick, rattlesnake corndog, The Finisher, and just about anything you could ever want to be fried (Oreos, twinkies, avocado slices, etc). One staple that would fall into a more...
Comments / 0