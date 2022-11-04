ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

iheart.com

Iowa Secretary of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30,000 ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren county officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor's race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30,000 ballots, as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a 3,000 vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa General Election results 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s website for local results. If you don't see results above, click here. If you don't see results above, click here.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Linn County Ballot Missing Race

(Linn County, IA) -- Some ballots in the Linn County Supervisor District 1 race were missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. Linn County auditor Joel Miller called it a failure of his office and apologized to both candidates and the voters.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Jim Pillen Declares Victory in Nebraska Gubernatorial Election

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska has a new Governor-elect in Republican Jim Pillen. Just before 10:00 Tuesday night, Pillen declared victory in the Nebraska gubernatorial race against Democrat Carol Blood. "Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes, and in favor of commonsense, business leadership," said Pillen. "I want to thank the countless supporters across the state who made this victory possible tonight. Tomorrow, we begin again the work of making Nebraska the greatest place in the world to work and raise a family."
NEBRASKA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident

A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines

(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
OSCEOLA, IA
106.9 KROC

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

When Iowans can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa — A rare celestial sight is returning to central Iowa skies soon. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total lunar eclipse will take place, visible across much of North America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean. When it starts & what you’ll see. Here in Iowa, the...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE

