‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China
Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
‘We have to help him’: Steve Kerr opens up on James Wiseman’s status with struggling Warriors
Steve Kerr peeled back the curtain on Sunday, just over 24 hours before the struggling Golden State Warriors take the floor at Chase Center following a winless five-game road trip. Breaking their stunning early-season losing streak is obviously of greatest importance when the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. But Monday’s...
NHL Odds: Wild vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
A premier Western Conference showdown is on tap later tonight as the Minnesota Wild will head to the City of Angels to battle with the Los Angeles Kings. It is about that time to check out our NHL odds series where our Wild-Kings prediction and pick will be unveiled. After...
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this season. But a recent statistic provided by FanSided displays just how troublesome the Lakers’ shooting woes have been so far in 2022-2023. According to Fansided, the Lakers have the lowest catch-and-shoot percentage of any team since catch-and-shoot data became available in 2013. This […] The post Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee
The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee. Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz are 8-3 after Lakers, Clippers wins and NBA Twitter is still in disbelief
The Utah Jazz just keep surprising the whole basketball world. While everybody thought that their hot start isn’t going to last, here they are 11 games into the season and still one of the top teams in the Western Conference at 8-3. Even more shocking, they just beat the two LA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, in back-to-back games.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield
While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM
Kyrie Irving’s two-year odyssey with the Brooklyn Nets has people in and out of the NBA wondering what his future in the league could look like this season and beyond. The 30-year-old all-star can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, with his latest controversy moving him closer to the exit door. Whether it is […] The post Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s hard to watch’: LeBron James’ ex-teammate KCP sounds off on dire Lakers situation
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2018 to 2021, admitted he sometimes finds it hard to watch the Purple and Gold play this 2022-23 season. The Lakers have struggled in their first 10 games of the season. After a 0-5 start, they won...
Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash
The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The biggest early problem Knicks must fix in 2022-23 season
The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. But so far this season, things have been far from perfect. The team is just 5-5, tied with the Indiana Pacers […] The post The biggest early problem Knicks must fix in 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation
The NBA announced that they will consider Mexico City for potential expansion down the road, per andscape.com. However, the league said that there are no immediate plans for expansion. “Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have […] The post NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return
Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss Irving’s suspension with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. The Nets’ point guard and NBA commissioner reportedly had a productive conversation. As a result, the path has been paved for Irving to work through his steps with Brooklyn. Irving was originally slated to miss […] The post Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
