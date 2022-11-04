ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China

Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan

After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
ClutchPoints

Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this season. But a recent statistic provided by FanSided displays just how troublesome the Lakers’ shooting woes have been so far in 2022-2023. According to Fansided, the Lakers have the lowest catch-and-shoot percentage of any team since catch-and-shoot data became available in 2013. This […] The post Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee

The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee. Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM

Kyrie Irving’s two-year odyssey with the Brooklyn Nets has people in and out of the NBA wondering what his future in the league could look like this season and beyond. The 30-year-old all-star can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, with his latest controversy moving him closer to the exit door. Whether it is […] The post Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash

The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

The biggest early problem Knicks must fix in 2022-23 season

The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. But so far this season, things have been far from perfect. The team is just 5-5, tied with the Indiana Pacers […] The post The biggest early problem Knicks must fix in 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation

The NBA announced that they will consider Mexico City for potential expansion down the road, per andscape.com. However, the league said that there are no immediate plans for expansion. “Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have […] The post NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return

Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss Irving’s suspension with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. The Nets’ point guard and NBA commissioner reportedly had a productive conversation. As a result, the path has been paved for Irving to work through his steps with Brooklyn. Irving was originally slated to miss […] The post Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
119K+ Post
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
