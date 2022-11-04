ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Planned lane restriction Wednesday for Route 22 westbound in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, November 9, PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Route 22 in Susquehanna Township due to a bridge inspection. PennDOT says the lane restriction will cause only one lane to operate from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While driving through...
abc27.com

Lane closures to occur this week in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Nov. 8 on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so that the Interstate 83 Bridge spanning the street can be inspected. Inspectors will be inspecting the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street....
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Three injured in Franklin County crash, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three people were injured in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night. According to the Franklin Fire Company's Facebook page, it happened just after 6:00 PM on the 2000 block of Wayne Road. So far, there is no word on the condition...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigate stabbing in Hanover, York County

Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. The incident occurred on Monday around 12:48 pm, along the 500 block of Broadway Street in Hanover. An altercation took place between two men, which resulted in one of those men, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, being stabbed. The victim was transported...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy