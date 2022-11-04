Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Planned lane restriction Wednesday for Route 22 westbound in Susquehanna Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, November 9, PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Route 22 in Susquehanna Township due to a bridge inspection. PennDOT says the lane restriction will cause only one lane to operate from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While driving through...
abc27.com
Lane closures to occur this week in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Nov. 8 on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so that the Interstate 83 Bridge spanning the street can be inspected. Inspectors will be inspecting the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street....
Lane restrictions scheduled on Derry Street in Dauphin County: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Tuesda on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so the Interstate 83 bridge spanning the street can be inspected. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street. Weather permitting, this work...
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
WGAL
Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
abc27.com
I-83 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Route 581 is back open Tuesday morning after a late-night crash closed the I-83 on-ramp. A tractor-trailer crashed and flipped over, blocking US 581 East at the ramp onto I-83 South in Cumberland County on Monday night. The truck was blocking the roadway...
local21news.com
Three injured in Franklin County crash, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three people were injured in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night. According to the Franklin Fire Company's Facebook page, it happened just after 6:00 PM on the 2000 block of Wayne Road. So far, there is no word on the condition...
local21news.com
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
WGAL
Voter turnout potentially record-breaking in some Susquehanna Valley counties
News 8 is getting information about voter turnout in the Susquehanna Valley. Officials in Lancaster and Adams counties said they may be seeing potentially record-breaking voter turnout. An Adams County election official said there have been lines at polling places not even seen in presidential elections. Officials in York, Cumberland...
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Work on I-83 in Dauphin County causes traffic delays
Road closures near the Paxton Street Bridge in Swatara Township continue to slow traffic on I-83. PennDOT has closed I-83 at the bridge to replace damaged beams spanning the, with detours in effect. Exits to Route 283 are congested in the area of Lawnton and Swatara, according to 511PA. Traffic...
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
WGAL
Police investigate stabbing in Hanover, York County
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. The incident occurred on Monday around 12:48 pm, along the 500 block of Broadway Street in Hanover. An altercation took place between two men, which resulted in one of those men, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, being stabbed. The victim was transported...
WGAL
Driver killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed on Saturday in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County. The crash happened around noon in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup truck hit a four-door sedan...
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
FOX43.com
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
