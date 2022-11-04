Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
Vikings PFF Grades: Hockenson and Evans impress, Cleveland did not
The Vikings left guard registered a 0.0 grade against Washington
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals What Cost Washington in Loss vs. Vikings
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was left lamenting his team's mistakes as they let a 10-point lead slip in the fourth quarter on Sunday in their 20-17 loss against the Vikings.
Former Vikings WR Scoots to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 in 2022 and would visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a postseason game if the playoffs started today. And the franchise tweaked the roster on Monday, releasing TE Troy Fumagalli to make room for former Minnesota Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe played one season in...
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) uncertain for Bills in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is uncertain for Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen is reportedly being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. He suffered the injury on the last drive of the Bills' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday." The Bills will likely limit Allen's reps at practice and evaluate him throughout the week. Allen has attempted all but seven passes for the Bills this season.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is delaing with a sprained ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. And now, the team has officially ruled him out of action for Monday night's affair. Expect more snaps and targets for Tre'Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
numberfire.com
Carolina Chuba Hubbard (ankle) fully practices on Tuesday, expects to play in Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hubbard expects to play on Thursday night after missing two games with ankle injury. Expect the 23-year old to play a committee role against an Atlanta Falcons' defense ranked 21st (21.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
Watch: O'Connell's rousing speech ends on Kirk Cousins: 'Get him his chains!'
The Vikings head coach praised his team's belief.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
numberfire.com
Cowboys expect Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected back for Week 10's game against the Green Bay Packers. Elliot sat out the Cowboys' win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8 before Dallas' bye in Week 9. His aim was always to return in Week 10, and at the moment it seems that he is on track to do so. Speaking on 105.3 The FAN on Tuesday, Jerry Jones said "It's anticipated he'll (Ezekiel) be ready to go." If Elliot is active, he would likely return to time share with Tony Pollard that Dallas has deployed for most of the season.
numberfire.com
Ravens expect Gus Edwards (hamstring) back for Week 11
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is expected to be available for Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Edwards sat out Week 9's win over the New Orlean Saints with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to action on the other side of the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, John Harbaugh said "Gus will be back next game, that's the plan." If Edwards is back in Week 11, he would likely form a committee with Kenyan Drake.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Denver's Zeke Nnaji (ankle) listed doubtful on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nnaji is unlikely to suit up after an ankle sprain forced him to miss two games. Look for DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Jordan's Wednesday projection includes 3.3 points,...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Running in Justin Fields of Gold
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bengals, Jets, Patriots, and Ravens on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will play in Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will be active for the first time with his new team as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Toney has made a quick recovery since joining the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the talented former first-round has recovered from the hamstring injuries he dealt with earlier this season. A fresh start with a creative play-caller like Andy Reid could be a huge boost for an exciting young player like Toney.
