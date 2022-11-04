ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022

Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
SPARTANBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
UTAH STATE
WLTX.com

Full Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of​ Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
abcnews4.com

State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy