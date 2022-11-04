Read full article on original website
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
South Carolina gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy survey
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the past week, gasoline prices have been on the rise. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lowcountry drivers saw gasoline rise 3.5 cents per gallon in that span. Dating back to last month prices are 7.1 cents per gallon lower and 9.2 cents per...
SC ranks 18th largest age gap between politicians & residents, study shows
(WCIV) — According to Coventry Direct's study, South Carolina ranks 18th largest age gap discrepancy between its elected officials and residents. The average age of South Carolina elected officials is 62.80 years old, while the average age of South Carolina residents is 40.20. The average age difference between politicians...
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina. Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or […]
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Voters checklist: Polls open Tuesday in the Carolinas; Are you ready?
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — To ease some Election Day stress, we'd like to make sure you're ready... ahead of Tuesday!. On November 8, residents in the Carolinas will be able to cast their ballots for local and statewide officials. Follow this checklist before you get ready to go to...
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
How early voting could impact how long you have to wait at polls today
MOUNT PLEASANT (WCIV) — Election day is finally here. Polls opened at 7 a.m., but many South Carolinians have already cast their ballot, which could significantly impact turnout at the polls today. Early voting is a relatively new concept. This is the first-time general election the new early voting...
Grandfather killed, 2 grandchildren injured in South Carolina crash, officials say
(Video above is from Tuesday WYFF News 4 at Noon.) The coroner released the name of a driver killed Tuesday in a crash while he was hauling a boat in the Upstate. Jerald Waymon Burdette, 57, was pulling the boat with his truck to take his grandchildren fishing, officials said.
Full Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
