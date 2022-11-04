ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Ohio, police say

By Sarah Szilagy
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AV7yX_0iyx68Rk00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog.

Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South Third Street just before 10 a.m., where they found Jackson and the victim. The victim told officers Jackson shot him over a dispute involving a dog.

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

Medics transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition. Police did not have further information about that man’s condition.

Jackson faces a charge of felonious assault, which is a second-degree felony, according to court records. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at Franklin County Municipal Court.

Ohio woman steals car while its driver is being arrested, prosecutor says

Police ask anyone with information to contact CPD’s felony assault unit at 614-645-4218 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead and a second injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, 19-year-old Joshua Bean, was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Russells Point man arrested for abduction

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. Deputies were called to a residence in Bellefontaine for a domestic violence situation that occurred in Russells Point. The victim stated a live-in male assaulted and choked them and restrained them from leaving the residence. The...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Boy dies after being pulled from Ohio pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There are no suspects in custody at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Bodycam shows Ohio police shootout with man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy