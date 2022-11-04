Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
North Charleston fire displaces 6 residents and 4 pets, American Red Cross assists
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCFD and Joint Base Charleston Fire and Emergency crews responded to a structure fire around the 4300 block of Great Oak Drive on Monday evening. It was reported firefighters could see the fire coming from the front of the house. The residents told the...
Veterans talk about importance of getting mental health assistance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — More women are joining the military, whether it is active duty or doing time in the Reserves. With the increase, more are getting help with their mental health. The military is a family, and families spend time together doing fun things. Brooke Johnson Kahn.
Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire
Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
Charleston Jewish community responds to antisemitism surge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From threats made on New Jersey synagogues, to rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments, and basketball star Kyrie Irving tweeting a link to a documentary that's considered anti-Semitic, it has been an unsettling few days for the American Jewish community. The Charleston Jewish Federation says they...
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
Behind the Badge: CPD Officer solves crime scene puzzles as CSI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we’re meeting an officer who pulls double duty for the Charleston Police Department. He responds to crimes and analyzes the crime scenes to help catch the suspects. When Officer Jake Wade gets to a scene, one of the first things he grabs is...
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
Veterans honored during 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade held downtown Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, but here in the Lowcountry, it doesn't need to be a holiday to praise these brave men and women. “Today we honor you, we honor you for your service here, at home, and around the world, for your valor and your great service to our nation," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg said.
School security back in discussion at CCSD Committee of the Whole meeting Monday
CHARLESTON (WCIV) — School safety is the topic of discussion Monday in Charleston County as the Charleston County School District’s Committee of the Whole will review new proposals on how to make their district safer. Since the beginning of the summer, there have been multiple meetings within the...
2 transported after head-on collision north of Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A head-on collision on Sidneys Road Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11 a.m., a car and truck collided at a curve in the roadway while traveling in opposite directions, officials say. First responders arrived...
New Hanahan recreation complex adds tremendous value to city of Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Press Release. SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is nearing completion of the brand-new Hanahan Recreation Complex. This multi-use recreation project is the first to open since the City of Hanahan’s large population growth over the last several years...
Federal trial begins for alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Witness testimony has begun in the federal bank fraud trial for Russell Laffitte, the former Hampton County bank executive tagged as a co-conspirator to disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is not on trial in this federal case, but it would be hard to tell that...
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
Rhodes Boutique: Jingle And Mingle
Get ready to Jingle And Mingle at Rhodes Boutique!. This Thursday they have trunk shows, sales, raffles, small bites and more!
MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
22nd annual Veterans Day parade downtown Sunday to include Tecklenburg, flyover
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System’s annual Veterans Day Parade will travel through downtown Charleston Sunday. The parade is set to kickoff with opening remarks at 12:50 p.m. at the corner of Market Street and East Bay Street. The kickoff is expected...
Cunningham, Casey campaign to host rally in Charleston Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey are scheduled to hold a campaign rally the night before voters cast their ballots. The candidates will speak to supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm...
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
