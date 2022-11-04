ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire

Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston Jewish community responds to antisemitism surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From threats made on New Jersey synagogues, to rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments, and basketball star Kyrie Irving tweeting a link to a documentary that's considered anti-Semitic, it has been an unsettling few days for the American Jewish community. The Charleston Jewish Federation says they...
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Behind the Badge: CPD Officer solves crime scene puzzles as CSI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we’re meeting an officer who pulls double duty for the Charleston Police Department. He responds to crimes and analyzes the crime scenes to help catch the suspects. When Officer Jake Wade gets to a scene, one of the first things he grabs is...
CHARLESTON, SC
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
CHARLESTON, SC
Veterans honored during 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade held downtown Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, but here in the Lowcountry, it doesn't need to be a holiday to praise these brave men and women. “Today we honor you, we honor you for your service here, at home, and around the world, for your valor and your great service to our nation," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg said.
CHARLESTON, SC
2 transported after head-on collision north of Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A head-on collision on Sidneys Road Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11 a.m., a car and truck collided at a curve in the roadway while traveling in opposite directions, officials say. First responders arrived...
WALTERBORO, SC
New Hanahan recreation complex adds tremendous value to city of Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Press Release. SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is nearing completion of the brand-new Hanahan Recreation Complex. This multi-use recreation project is the first to open since the City of Hanahan’s large population growth over the last several years...
HANAHAN, SC
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Cunningham, Casey campaign to host rally in Charleston Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey are scheduled to hold a campaign rally the night before voters cast their ballots. The candidates will speak to supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm...
CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
MONCKS CORNER, SC

