Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots

The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee along with a...
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of absentee ballots
Wisconsin judge won't order sequestering of absentee ballots

A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened,...
What to expect on election night in Wisconsin
What to expect on election night in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has a well-earned reputation as a swing state, with President Joe...
Has Wisconsin been a swing state for more than a half-century?
Has Wisconsin been a swing state for more than a half-century?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut...
In final days, Evers asks Wisconsin voters to worry about Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
Many in Wisconsin GOP drop ‘stop the steal’ talk, play up inflation, crime
In a far northern Wisconsin Assembly district — critical for Republicans to win a legislative supermajority on Tuesday — GOP candidate Angie Sapik’s campaign website presents many of the key issues Republicans are emphasizing on the campaign trail this year: fighting inflation, cutting taxes, giving parents more control of schools.
Wisconsin GOP has sweeping agenda to ensure ‘election integrity’
If Democratic Gov. Tony Evers loses on Tuesday — and Republican Tim Michels becomes governor — Wisconsin’s Republican Party has a laundry list of voting and election changes it would like to enact. The party’s election integrity web page lists 28 election-related bills. Many of them did...
Wisconsin regulators should look to Iowa for third-party solar model, advocates say
Wisconsin solar advocates want regulators to look to Iowa’s example as they consider the latest skirmish over how solar projects are financed in the state. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering two petitions seeking authorization for third-party-owned solar projects, in which the entity that owns the array is different from the property owner that will use the electricity.
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout
Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of mind for me,” he...
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right

When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction's website was a document titled "Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers," which listed materials with stories about transgender children.
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality

Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, "Perception has become Reality!"
Your Right to Know: Don’t pay too much for that photocopy!
How much does it cost to copy one piece of paper? If you ask records custodians in Wisconsin, many will tell you 25 cents. At least that’s what they charge. Is that number accurate? Commercial printers charge half that for small jobs, and bulk printing jobs can get as low as two cents per page. One would assume that they are making a profit, even at this low rate. So why do some public officials charge so much?
Was fentanyl responsible for more than 1,200 deaths in Wisconsin last year?
Was fentanyl responsible for more than 1,200 deaths in Wisconsin last year?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.
Wisconsin judge won’t allow partial addresses on ballots
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling was a win for the...
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day...
Wisconsin candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be Christians
Wisconsin candidate says 'leftists' can't be Christians

A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign...
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process,...
