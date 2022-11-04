Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Developer changes hotel plan in hopes to avoid lawsuit with city
Tampa real estate developer Punit Shah has changed the plans for a $40 million Harbour Island hotel his company is looking to build, as he again tries to gain Tampa’s City Council’s approval, this time at a Nov. 10 meeting. The updated plan calls for the number of...
stpeterising.com
Massive industrial development generates robust interest in St. Pete’s Gateway area
Commercial leasing activity is picking up at the Gateway Logistics Center, a 61-acre industrial development under construction at the northeast corner of 28th Street North and Gandy Boulevard. The Gateway Logistics Center is part of a 93-acre development that will also include a 425-unit, 18-acre apartment complex, of which 20%,...
Hillsborough County's transportation tax referendum fails
The county asked voters if they would approve a 1% sales tax over the next 30 years to help fund transit and road improvements.
Deadline to apply for Hillsborough neighborhood mini-grant program nears
Children in one Hillsborough County neighborhood are enjoying a new park that was paid for through the Hillsborough County neighborhood mini-grant program.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local voters cast long ballots today
Nearly 700,000 active, eligible Pinellas County voters have the opportunity to exercise their civic duty and help decide dozens of local, state and national races today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and about 40% of county voters cast their ballots by 8 a.m. The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office received the vast majority of those – around 230,000 – by mail. As of 2:50 p.m., the unofficial turnout was 365,969, or 52.6% of voters.
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough County Commission flips red, unseating two incumbents
Nearly all seats were up for election due to redistricting. In an unexpected twist, the Hillsborough County Commission has flipped red. Two Democratic incumbents — Mariella Smith and former chair Kim Overman — suffered shocking losses after a historic red wave flooded the blue county. Before Tuesday night,...
stpetecatalyst.com
The Factory faces foreclosure
Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
stpetecatalyst.com
Local man indicted for over $170 million in tax fraud
November 8, 2022 - The U.S. Attorney for Florida’s Middle District recently indicted Matthew Walker Meredith of St. Petersburg for requesting over $170 million in fraudulent tax refunds. According to the indictment, Meredith, 39, submitted five claims between August 2019 and February 2020 while on supervised release from prison. In November 2019, the IRS issued him a refund check for $6.4 million. Meredith, who now faces 75 years in federal prison, bought several luxury vehicles and a waterfront St. Petersburg mansion with the money.
businessobserverfl.com
Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling
Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Veterans Day Holiday
TAMPA, Fla. – In observance of Veterans Day, the City of Tampa Solid Waste Department’s administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. Residential Customers will not receive collection service on Friday, November 11, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows: Residential
Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats
There have been a few bright spots.
Anna Paulina Luna projected winner of Congressional District 13 seat
Charlie Crist left a vacant seat in Congress for the newly drawn lines of Florida District 13, and Pinellas County Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna will be filling it.
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
floridapolitics.com
Faith in Florida’s final ‘Souls to the Polls’ push underway in Miami-Dade, St. Pete
‘We’re praying this last pitch will get all registered voters out to vote.’. Religious nonprofit Faith in Florida is making its final drive this election cycle to activate minority voters through events now underway in Miami-Dade County and St. Petersburg. The Orlando-headquartered group is holding two “Souls to the...
stpetecatalyst.com
PSTA offer free rides to polling locations
November 8, 2022 - The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is offering free rides to polling locations Tuesday to help increase voter turnout. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the website here. To plan a route, visit the PSTA schedule planner here. In addition, PSTA will also offer free rides to military veterans Friday for Veterans Day.
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
usf.edu
Florida's next governor will be celebrating in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night
By the end of Tuesday night's general election, Floridians will likely know who will lead them as governor. Whether it's incumbent Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, both will be in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night. DeSantis, who grew up in Pinellas County, plans...
floridapolitics.com
It’s not the party, it’s the after-party: Here’s where Tampa Bay candidates will celebrate Election Night
Win or lose, the road is worth celebrating. They’ve knocked on doors, made thousands of calls to voters, sent mailers, ran digital ads, fundraised and stumped. Now it’s time for candidates to see whether their hard work will pay off. As the last of this Midterm Election’s voters...
Comments / 1