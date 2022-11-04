ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Developer changes hotel plan in hopes to avoid lawsuit with city

Tampa real estate developer Punit Shah has changed the plans for a $40 million Harbour Island hotel his company is looking to build, as he again tries to gain Tampa’s City Council’s approval, this time at a Nov. 10 meeting. The updated plan calls for the number of...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local voters cast long ballots today

Nearly 700,000 active, eligible Pinellas County voters have the opportunity to exercise their civic duty and help decide dozens of local, state and national races today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and about 40% of county voters cast their ballots by 8 a.m. The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office received the vast majority of those – around 230,000 – by mail. As of 2:50 p.m., the unofficial turnout was 365,969, or 52.6% of voters.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough County Commission flips red, unseating two incumbents

Nearly all seats were up for election due to redistricting. In an unexpected twist, the Hillsborough County Commission has flipped red. Two Democratic incumbents — Mariella Smith and former chair Kim Overman — suffered shocking losses after a historic red wave flooded the blue county. Before Tuesday night,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Factory faces foreclosure

Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local man indicted for over $170 million in tax fraud

November 8, 2022 - The U.S. Attorney for Florida’s Middle District recently indicted Matthew Walker Meredith of St. Petersburg for requesting over $170 million in fraudulent tax refunds. According to the indictment, Meredith, 39, submitted five claims between August 2019 and February 2020 while on supervised release from prison. In November 2019, the IRS issued him a refund check for $6.4 million. Meredith, who now faces 75 years in federal prison, bought several luxury vehicles and a waterfront St. Petersburg mansion with the money.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling

Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

PSTA offer free rides to polling locations

November 8, 2022 - The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is offering free rides to polling locations Tuesday to help increase voter turnout. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the website here. To plan a route, visit the PSTA schedule planner here. In addition, PSTA will also offer free rides to military veterans Friday for Veterans Day.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy