BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Breaking: FSG open to selling ALL of Liverpool
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, to sell the whole club, as per Boston Globe.
Liverpool v Tottenham: Twitter Reactions At Half Time
Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspurs this afternoon in North London. An early goal from Mohamed Salah has the Reds up by a goal. Here's some half time reactions from fans on Twitter after the Reds put two past Hugo Lloris.
Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
Chelsea are considering a January move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Match Report: Arsenal Take All Three Points Against Chelsea
Arsenal took all three points against Chelsea earlier today at Stamford Bridge.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
(Video) Leon Bailey "Very Disappointed" VAR Did Not Intervene After Lisandro Martinez Did This
The Villa winger took to Twitter on Sunday night to accuse Martinez of elbowing him twice in his ribs during the second half.
Report: Real Madrid Interested In Christopher Nkunku
Heavily linked to Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku is also reportedly drawing interest from Real Madrid.
Cameroon Striker Vincent Aboubakar "Not Impressed" By Mo Salah: "I Can Do What He Does"
Aboubakar believes that he would score just as many goals as Mo Salah if he played at a "big club" like Liverpool.
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January
Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
FOX Sports
Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Lampard sees key night for young names
Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms
Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
