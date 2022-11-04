Read full article on original website
WDTN
Celebrating Thanksgiving with Jubie’s Creamery
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Julie Domicone from Jubie’s Creamery joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to make some specialty ice cream and pies!. Julie talked about many different flavors of ice cream, however, the Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie was definitely the most interesting. Taking the form...
Sidney Daily News
Participating in Holiday Shop Hop
Deb Kaufman talks with Sheila Lundy during the Relay for Life craft and vendor show held Saturday at the Connection Point Church. The event was part of the Holiday Shop Hop in Sidney. Marge Cantrell, of Sidney, looks at some kitchen towels from The Towel Lady during the craft and...
countynewsonline.org
New dog at the Darke County Animal Shelter looking for a forever couch
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. He got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
‘Ignite the Heights’ set to be held in Huber Heights this week
HUBER HEIGHTS — This week the City of Huber Heights will be hosting a family-friendly event under the stars. Thursday, November 10, all are invited to enjoy s’mores, local beers, cocktails, tacos, local vendors, and music, according to a press release. >>Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse. The event...
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar
HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar & **Sweets Shop ** at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church Saturday, November 5. Lunch Will Be Served 11 am—2 pm. The Presbyterian Women of Sugar Creek have been busy hand-crafting Christmas decorations and gifts just for you!. Don’t miss out on wreaths, decorations, crocheted items, jewelry, and...
dayton.com
Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store
An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business
Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND'S PARTY CITY TO CLOSE
(Richmond, IN)--A large retailer at the Gateway Mall in Richmond is closing. Signs notifying shoppers of the looming closing were covering the windows Monday morning of Party City. Party City has been closing locations nationally for the last few years. There’s no word specifically on why the Richmond location is closing or when the final day of operation will be. Once it closes, the closest Party City to Richmond will be in Hamilton.
countynewsonline.org
Public Auction – Greenville – 11/12
When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 9:00 AM (doors open at 8:00 AM). Preview Friday, 11/11 from 12PM to 5PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility (Building #3), 5319 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH 45331. What: Lawn Tractots and Lawn Equipment, Wood Working Tools, Shop Tools & Equipment, Antiques & Collectibles, Vintage...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Sidney Daily News
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
countynewsonline.org
Retirement Auction – Covington – 11/17
When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 10:30 AM. Staffed preview will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 10AM-1PM What: Tractors, Forklift, Semi, Hopper Bottom, Trucks, Tillage, Planting, Drill, Seed Tender, Combines, Heads, Head Carts, Auger Cart, Augers, Rotary, Mowers, Misc.
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Comic-Con returns to Miami Valley Center Mall
PIQUA — From super heroes and villains to Transformers, Star Wars and video game characters, you never know who you’ll meet at the Piqua Comic-Con. “We’ve had some really cool costumes over the years,” Piqua Comic-Con promoter Paul Lee said. “We’ve had everything from the big plush costumes to people who do Star Wars and super heroes.”
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
