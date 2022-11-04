Read full article on original website
Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — The defense rested Monday, Nov. 7 in the sentencing phase of convicted killer Taylor Rene Parker’s trial. The action came on the first day of the fifth week of the sentencing phase. Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, has waived her right to testify.
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement
Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown re-elected
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The numbers are in, and Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown will serve another term. Brown and his supporters celebrated the win at Crossties Event Venue in Downtown Texarkana Tuesday night. Brown says he wants to continue working on what he’s accomplished over the last four years.
POLICE: 18-year-old dead after shooting in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 7, around 5 p.m., Atlanta Police Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 200 block of Pecan Lane. The victim, Brandon Sprayberry, 18, was located by officers while laying in the yard of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. He succumbed to his […]
Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting
On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
Accused Drunk Driver Indicted For Manslaughter In Fatal Crash
TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury has issued indictments for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with a September crash in Texarkana that killed a woman and injured a 7-year-old boy. Christopher Telles, 42, of Grandbury, Ark., allegedly spoke with slurred speech and admitted to drinking a few...
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
This Dumb Texarkana Law Has Me Scratching My Head
We know there are some dumb laws that are still out there, but this Texarkana Law has me scratching my head. There are silly and stupid laws still on the books in Texas and Arkansas that have you wondering what the h@#!?. Did you know in Texas it is illegal...
Antifascist Spies on East Texas Nazi Conference with Drone
A veteran's surveillance of the Aryan Freedom Network prompted a lawsuit filed by a notorious lawyer for the far right, Jason Lee Van Dyke. On a warm October day, a series of cars pulled into a gas station in De Kalb, a town two hours to the east of Dallas, to ask for directions. But they weren’t lost travelers. They’d been told to meet there as a waypoint for their real destination: a conference organized by the Aryan Freedom Network (AFN), a neo-Nazi organization based in Texas.
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday’s storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms. Oklahoma. The American Red Cross estimates 185 structures in Idabel were damaged, and dozens...
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
Saratoga woman arrested for burglaries, possession
37-year-old Savannah Richardson of Saratoga was arrested Friday after investigators located several pieces of drug paraphernalia, as well as suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Richardson was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, and several residential...
Hopkins County authorities: ‘It’s a God thing’ no serious injuries, fatalities from storm
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County Deputy Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said there were no transports to the hospital during the storm Friday night near Sulphur Springs. Caudle said “it’s a God thing.”
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
Hope woman arrested for intent to deliver fentanyl
41-year-old Danielle Newer was arrested on November 4 by agents with the 8th North Task Force. Agents located 34 pills believed to be fentanyl at a residence in the 2200 block of East 23rd Street, as well as two shotguns, a handgun, and an AR-15. Agents also seized a small...
