Texas Game Wardens responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Black Point in Cass County. 49-year-old Jason Mills of Naples was shot by 57-year-old Daniel Abston, also of Naples, who were hunting together as part of a three-man group. According to Captain Shawn Hervey, Abston was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun when he heard movement and fired. Mills was struck by the shot and airlifted to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. Abston has been charged with Deadly Conduct, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Marijuana.

CASS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO